Python @ 30: Praising the versatility of Python

Python is so often the right tool for the job because of its simplicity – an aspect of the language dating back to its very founding. This same flexibility makes Python ideal for use by beginners, whether hobbyists, career switchers or even children learning to code for the first time. It’s the rare tool that can be successfully employed by amateurs and masters alike, powering applications such as Instagram with hundreds of millions of users.

While forging a career in software development is a long, arduous journey, it can also be fun. For me, Python development and the community that surrounds it are sources of joy and inspiration. The path to a career in software development has to begin somewhere, and Python is the best place to start.

Python is the premier teaching language for a fairly straightforward reason – it is easy for beginners to pick up. With a few hours of practice, you can begin building programs capable of performing real work. Python coding can be understood with principles of mathematics that kids, teens and amateur programmers can intuit.

There are even courses developed for Python beginners that use math equations as an easy way to check your work and learn the basic commands of the language. Using traditional math operators such as addition, subtraction, multiplication and division, beginners can understand the relationship between different expressions within a line of code. Breaking expressions and statements into basic mathematical parts can establish an early sense of confidence in a new coder.

Even at an enterprise level, Python’s intuitive sense pays massive dividends. Experienced coders can pick up Python even more quickly. If your company is growing and hiring new developers, a Python codebase is accessible to a vast array of developers, cutting training costs significantly.

The second-best language for everything Python is the most versatile language for coding, and although there might be a better solution for any given problem, Python will always get the job done well. At PyCon 2018, Dan Callahan said of Python: “If it’s the second-best language, why not use the first-best language?” The answer is quite simple, really. You’d then have to learn a new language. The gap between a non-Python solution and the solution to any problem with Python is not gargantuan – it’s more akin to buying Crispy Puffs from the grocery store rather than Rice Krispies – and learning a new coding language each time you need to solve a problem is a very difficult method of learning to code. Solving any problem with software solutions takes time, and when time is a limited resource, you should aim to work efficiently. There is no tool more powerful than Python because there is no tool more versatile than Python. Celebrity chef Alton Brown has long railed against the use of so-called “unitaskers” in the kitchen – appliances that take up space in your pantry but only serve one obscure purpose. No one needs meat claws to pull pork or an egg cuber to make boiled eggs square because a fork will do the former and eggs are meant to be ovular. The same principle applies to coding. Why learn eight coding languages when one, Python, will empower you to solve nearly every problem? In addition to its honour as the second-best language for everything, Python is also the second-most-popular language to C, recently overtaking Java. There is a popular, easy-to-learn coding language that will prepare you to tackle a diverse array of challenges. If you are going to learn a single language as a beginner, it definitely helps to master the most versatile language.