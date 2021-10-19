IDEMIA to provide SIM for M1 5G standalone net in Singapore

The city state of Singapore has to-date been a world leader in next-generation networks – in particular standalone (SA) 5G capability – and to support the roll-out of its SA infrastructure launch, local leading telecommunications operator M1 has tapped augmented identity technology provider IDEMIA to provide 55 international mobile subscriber identity (IMSI) encrypted SIM cards.

Over the course of 2021, M1, a subsidiary of the government-linked conglomerate Keppel Corporation, has embarked on a plan to embrace agile development practices, analytics and cloud-based infrastructure as it strives to become a digital telco.

The company’s digital transformation efforts include the need to be digital rather than “do digital”, monetising the telco’s data and going beyond connectivity to develop holistic solutions for enterprises and consumers.

Since the launch of M1’s True 5G network through a market trial, M1 subscribers in Singapore have received a complimentary 5G SA SIM card as part of their 5G network subscription booster.

The deployment of IDEMIA’s 5G SIM card technology is designed to enable M1 subscribers in Singapore to take full advantage of M1’s 5G standalone network, offering faster speeds, better security and seamless 5G connectivity, as well as enhanced subscriber privacy protection.

As part of the partnership, IDEMIA will supply M1 with 5G SA SIM cards that store temporary connection keys to enable what it calls “seamless” re-authentication of the network in the event of a disruption – creating an improved connectivity experience.

In addition, the SIM card is equipped with an IMSI encryption feature that protects the sensitive data of M1 subscribers.

IDEMIA says that it is the first SIM designed to protect subscriber privacy – when connecting to the network, the IMSI number of the subscriber is encrypted in the SIM card, ensuring additional protection and security, emphasising that M1 subscribers will benefit from enhanced security, faster connectivity and greater coverage.

“IDEMIA is proud to provide the technologies and expertise that ensure our partners stay ahead of the curve in their respective industries,” said Benson Yeo, the company’s vice-president of mobile operators for Asia Pacific.

“M1 has been a frontrunner in Singapore’s 5G journey and was one of the first to embark on 5G trials. We are excited to be a part of their efforts to deliver a more seamless, secured and efficient connectivity experience to subscribers through our 5G SA SIM cards, which have been specifically developed to meet growing 5G demand.”

M1 chief commercial officer Mustafa Kapasi said: “With 5G as a game-changer for consumers and enterprises alike, M1 is excited to drive technology change through 5G and apply innovative technology that could make a difference to all as we transform into a digital economy.

“To remain competitive, it is imperative that M1 provides the full benefits of enhanced connectivity, security and convenience, and we are pleased to tap into IDEMIA’s proven expertise in state-of-the-art SIM card technology to deliver an enhanced experience for our customers.”