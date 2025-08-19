AI, streaming to deliver ‘network crunch’ by 2030

Research from RtBrick is warning that operators are at risk of being “overwhelmed” by the demands of artificial intelligence (AI) and streaming services on bandwidth in the next five years

The carrier routing software provider’s State of disaggregation research was independently conducted by Vanson Bourne between 31 January and 24 February 2025 to identify the primary drivers and barriers to disaggregated network roll-outs. The findings are based on responses from 200 senior telecom decision makers across the US, UK and Australia, representing operations, engineering and strategy at organisations with 100 to 5,000 employees.

The survey identifies issues regarding not just technology but also people and processes. Consumer expectations were rising faster than the networks designed to meet them.

The survey found that almost nine in 10 operators (87%) expect customers to demand significantly higher broadband speeds by 2030, while roughly the same (79%) believe those customers will pay more for it. Yet half of all leaders admit they still lack confidence in delivering services at a viable cost. As many as 84% reported customer expectations were already outpacing their networks, while 81% conceded their current architectures are nowhere near ready for the next wave of AI and streaming traffic.

RtBrick suggested that the survey also found it was working in an industry that knows what to do, has the budget to do it, yet struggles with execution. It found that 93% of respondents noted a lack of decisive backing and appetite to change from leadership followed by “crippling” complexity around operational transformation, ranging from redesigning architectures and workflows, to retooling how networks are monitored, automated and supported (42%); and a critical shortage of specialist skills and staff necessary to design, deploy and operate next-generation networks (38%).

Every leader surveyed also claims their organisation is using or planning to use AI in network operations, from planning and optimisation to fault resolution. Half (50%) said their infrastructure must become AI-ready, while 37% highlighted the urgent need for stronger real-time analytics capabilities to realise AI’s true potential. However, nine in 10 (93%) say they cannot unlock AI’s full value without richer, real-time network data. That requires more open, modular, software-driven architecture through disaggregated, less complex networks.

When asked what they expect disaggregation to deliver, operators focused on outcomes that map directly to board-level priorities. Some 54% both wanted more automation and stronger supply chain resilience. In addition, 51% wanted better energy efficiency, while 48% looked for lower CapEx and OpEx. A third wanted to break supplier lock-in. Transformation priorities were seen to align with those goals, with automation and agility (57%) ranked first, followed by supplier flexibility (55%), cost efficiency and sustainability (45%).

Another key finding was an overwhelming appetite to modernise. Some 91% of the survey was seen to be willing to invest in disaggregated, less complex networks, and 95% planned to deploy within five years, with 90% saying it needs to happen faster than currently planned.

Yet execution was continuing to trail ambition. Only one in 50 senior leaders confirmed they were currently in deployment, while 49% remained in early-stage exploration and 38% were still in planning.

Operators AT&T, Deutsche Telekom and Comcast were shown as already actively deploying disaggregation at scale, demonstrating faster roll-outs, greater operational control and true supplier flexibility, widening the gap for those still hesitating. RtBrick said their lead sent a clear signal to the rest of the market: adopt disaggregation now or risk being left behind as demand surges past the limits of today’s networks.

“Senior leaders, engineers and support staff inside operators have made their feelings clear: the bottleneck isn’t capacity, it’s decision-making,” said Pravin S Bhandarkar, CEO and founder of RtBrick. “Disaggregated networks are no longer an experiment. They’re the foundation for the agility, scalability and transparency operators need to thrive in an AI-driven, streaming-heavy future.”