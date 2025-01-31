Verizon unveils enterprise network AI strategy

All network operators now face the challenge of supplying services to enterprises, with unprecedented demand for network capacity and computational power driven by the uptake in adopting cloud services and particularly artificial intelligence (AI).

Responding to this challenge, Verizon Business has unveiled an integrated suite of solutions and products designed to enable businesses to deploy AI workloads at scale.

The new Verizon AI Connect comprises a network infrastructure and suite of products designed to enable global enterprises to deploy AI workloads at scale. It brings together and “reimagines” existing assets such as power, space and cooling across telco facilities; Verizon’s One Fiber infrastructure; long-haul, metro and local fibre and optical networks; and the Verizon 5G Network offering functionality such as network slicing.

Putting the launch into context and offering a business rationale, Verizon Business noted that training current advanced AI models already requires immense computing resources. It also cited a recent McKinsey study calculating 60-70% of AI workloads are expected to shift to real-time inference by 2030, creating an urgent need for the kind of low-latency connectivity compute and security at the edge beyond current demand and to build for the future.

Verizon added that the demand for scalable infrastructure to support AI workloads has never been greater, and the work won’t be possible without a strong network underpinning it. The company said it was already seeing a demand for this offering, with a $1bn pipeline and key cloud providers such as Google Cloud and Meta already signed on.

“We are seeing significant demand for reliable network infrastructure that can support existing AI workloads,” said Verizon Business CEO Kyle Malady. “As the technology evolves, our industry leadership, best-in-class edge-to-cloud connectivity, programmable networks and assets will enable us to meet these needs and accelerate innovation.”

In building an ecosystem capable of meeting customer demands, Verizon emphasised the need for key partnerships and collaborations, naming partners such as NVIDIA, Vultr, Google Cloud and Meta. The partnership with global GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) and cloud computing provider Vultr is a new announcement, while Verizon recently announced its work with NVIDIA to reimagine how GPU-based edge platforms can be integrated into 5G private networks.

Verizon has already collaborated with Google Cloud on advanced AI solutions for network maintenance and anomaly detection, and it has an existing strategic partnership with Meta across numerous products, technologies and business units. Verizon AI Connect will expand this partnership into network infrastructure in helping to build the AI ecosystem.

“As we continue to deliver critical infrastructure for our apps and technologies, we’re strengthening our network with AI and the future in mind,” said Gaya Nagarajan, vice-president of network infrastructure at Meta. “This means partnering with Verizon to build and operate networks that support our existing services, while accelerating more intelligent and predictive capabilities that will serve the people who use our products.”

J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Vultr, added: “GPUs play a crucial role in powering AI workloads, and rapidly growing demand for real-time inference is driving the need for AI infrastructure at the edge.

“With demand for datacentres and GPU processing power outpacing supply, Verizon’s connectivity infrastructure is uniquely positioned to support our growth. Through Verizon AI Connect, we can extend our global cloud footprint and bring cutting-edge AI solutions to Verizon Business’ global customers.”