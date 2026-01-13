Motive accelerates Edge AI safety for automotive operations

Marking what the fleet technology provider says is its most ambitious leap in artificial intelligence (AI) safety to date, Motive has launched a class of intelligence hardware for commercial vehicles using driving analytics to enable drivers and their operators to stay safe on the road, in real time.

AI Dashcam Plus is said to have fast AI capabilities and hands-free communication that allow for proactive collision prevention. Explaining the need for such technology, Motive quoted the UK Department of Transport, showing that in 2024 alone, more than 128,000 roadway casualties occurred in the country, with almost 30,000 serious or fatal accidents. The company added that reactive safety systems with limited visibility, delayed alerts and unreliable technology were failing organisations at crucial moments.

“Collision rates and related costs remain unacceptably high around the world,” said Shoaib Makani, co-founder and CEO of Motive. “Organisations need AI-powered driver safety solutions that can perceive and respond in real time. We’ve added three times more compute, created the first AI dash cam with stereo vision, and added hands-free communication, all in one system, so organisations can detect more risks and act faster. This isn’t just a new product; it reflects a shift toward proactive, AI-driven road safety.”

Powered by the Qualcomm Dragonwing QCS6490 processor, AI Dashcam Plus can run more than 30 AI models simultaneously, and is designed to detect and respond to risk, instantly enabling broader detection with fewer false alerts. These updates are designed to enable AI Dashcam Plus to detect more unsafe behaviours in real time with higher accuracy and less latency.

AI Dashcam Plus’s Android-based architecture is claimed to provide a secure framework for voice, audio, connectivity and AI services. It enables rapid feature delivery such as two-way calling, voice control and over-the-air AI model updates, without frequent hardware refreshes. The Android-based architecture also enables the device to optimise AI workloads across Qualcomm’s central processing unit, graphics processing unit and Hexagon DSP to improve performance and reduce latency on every update.

The device is also said to be the first AI dash cam with dual forward-facing stereo vision to improve visibility, combining live, hands-free two-way calling and other AI capabilities into a unifying hardware designed to improve reliability and reduce installation time.

AI Dashcam Plus’s stereo vision uses two synchronised road-facing lenses to create human-like depth perception, and is said to enable the AI to judge distance and closing speed with far greater accuracy. This stereo vision feature aims to improve Forward Collision Warning, Lane Swerving and Close Following alerts to help prevent more collisions.

AI Dashcam Plus also integrates video, audio, telematics, GPS and dual motion sensor data to detect more complex events, such as a break-in from the sound of glass shattering or to confirm a low-severity collision from subtle vibration patterns – events that other competing dash cams miss entirely.

It also boasts AI Dashcam Plus, with a 1440p zoom lens with a narrow field of view, enabling ANPR to capture clear number plates, even in motion, from long distances or in bad weather. This could provide critical evidence in hit-and-runs, theft, and other incidents, helping speed up investigations and exonerate drivers.

Hands-free communication helps drivers instantly connect with managers using voice-activated control, while managers can reach drivers directly from the Motive Dashboard or Fleet App. Automated alerts can help organisations improve safety and reduce costs by prompting drivers to address time-sensitive issues such as critical fault codes and excessive idling.

Beatriz Minamy, principal analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “Improving driver and vehicle safety is among the top three priorities for truckload carriers globally when adopting new technologies … AI-powered solutions that enable real-time coaching, automated in-cab alerts for unsafe behaviours and proactive risk detection are becoming central to how fleets strengthen safety and accountability.”