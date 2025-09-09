IAA Mobility: BMW drives to software-driven future with Snapdragon Ride Pilot

With the global automotive industry now shifting towards software-defined vehicles (SDVs) with vehicle drive, infotainment functionality and user experience governed increasingly by software, BMW Group’s three-year collaborative effort with Qualcomm Technologies has resulted in an automated driving (AD) system for its iX3 car, the first production vehicle in its Neue Klasse line.

“Together with Qualcomm Technologies, we’ve created a groundbreaking system, which is a significant contribution to the big technological leap we take with our Neue Klasse,” said Mihiar Ayoubi, senior vice-president of development driving experience at BMW Group.

“This collaboration has enabled us to develop a cutting-edge driver assistance system, setting a new benchmark. Smart, symbiotic and safe is the core of the BMW philosophy when it comes to advanced driver assistance systems [ADAS] – our new BMW iX3 will deliver this on an unprecedented level.”

The ADAS system in the BMW iX3 is built on Snapdragon Ride, which integrates automotive-grade systems-on-chip (SoCs) for centralised sensor data processing, advanced computer vision modules for perception, and Snapdragon Ride AD software stack co-developed with BMW – including drive policy and safety guardrails.

The AD system is built on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Ride system-on-chips (SoCs) using the Snapdragon Ride AD software stack co-developed by both companies. The system is engineered to meet the “highest safety standards” and supports AD levels ranging from entry-level New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) to Level 2+ highway and urban navigation on autopilot (NOA) capabilities.

The software in the BMW iX3 enables capabilities including: contextual lane change and overtaking which initiates manoeuvres based on subtle driver cues such as mirror glances or steering nudges; active lane change and highway assistant offering hands-free driving on approved road networks; ecosystem provided AI-powered slot detection for parking assistance; and camera-based in-cabin monitoring.

The BMW iX3 is equipped with the Qualcomm V2X 200 chipset to support vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communications for enhanced safety, allowing vehicles to “see” and “hear” beyond line-of-sight ADAS sensors, helping to reduce collisions by uncovering unseen risks through direct communication between vehicles and their surroundings, such as road infrastructure, pedestrians and other road users.

In addition to offering 20 times higher computing power than the previous generation, the new AD system uses a unified architecture which includes an array of high-definition 8M pixel and 3M pixel cameras and radar sensors enabling 360-degree coverage and – along with high-definition mapping and precise GNSS localisation – enables a system designed to enable safe and reliable automated driving.

The Snapdragon Ride AD software stack features a perception stack developed by Qualcomm Technologies and a drive policy engine co-developed with BMW. It is engineered to enable automakers and Tier-1 suppliers to build scalable solutions with flexibility, cost savings and fast time-to-market, with their own drive policy or with a turnkey platform.

The stack is structured into multiple layers including 360-degree perception, a safety-first approach and advanced context-aware driving.

Qualcomm said the development of the Snapdragon Ride AD software stack in Snapdragon Ride Pilot is a testament of global collaboration, with more than 1,400 specialists from various locations, including Germany, the USA, Sweden, Romania and the BMW AD Test Centre in the Czech Republic, working together for three years to bring this technology to life.

It has been validated for use in more than 60 countries, with expected expansion to more than 100 countries in 2026, and is now available to all global automakers and Tier-1 suppliers through Qualcomm Technologies.

“Our collaboration with BMW’s world-class engineering team has been truly transformative, enabling us to build a world-class system that is now available to bring the safety and comfort benefits of automated driving to consumers across all regions and vehicle tiers,” said Nakul Duggal, group general manager of automotive and industrial and embedded IoT at Qualcomm Technologies.

“Together, we’ve created Snapdragon Ride Pilot – a revolutionary driver assistance system that prioritises safety and sets a new standard for the industry. We’re excited to see this system come to life in the BMW iX3, supporting BMW’s vision for intelligent and safe driving, and we anticipate its widespread adoption will drive a new era of innovation and excellence in mobility solutions.”