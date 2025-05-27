Immersive content to stretch wireless networks to breaking point

Networks have faced continual increased strain over the past few years as artificial intelligence (AI) and online video become almost ubiquitous for consumer and enterprise use case alike, and research from InterDigital is now warning that the exponential growth in immersive content consumption over such infrastructures is set to put a major strain on current wireless infrastructures.

Indeed, a report from the mobile and video technology research and development company, titled Media over wireless: Networks for ubiquitous video, reveals that while immersive content will stretch wireless networks to breaking point, this will pave the way for video and 6G innovation.

The study explored the escalating demands and trends around consumer behaviour for video and immersive experiences over wireless networks. The main vector of network strain was identified as coming from immersive and extended reality (XR) content, which was seen as placing new demands on wireless networks that, in their current form, will be unable to handle the next generation of immersive applications. The upshot is that current network architecture must evolve to cope with the increased demand.

Looking at trends revealed by the study, the analyst firm found that video content accounts for 69% of all data traffic over the internet, and that on smartphones alone, 74% of data consumption is video, driven by social media clips, embedded video and streaming platforms. In addition, just over a quarter of consumers watch subscription video-on-demand services such as Netflix and Prime Video on their smartphone. This compares with 41% on TVs.

The survey found that the XR market is growing rapidly and that by 2031, it is expected that the number of XR devices shipped will increase by four times over 2025 levels to reach 83 million units globally. InterDigital described the general demand for entertainment over wireless networks as “voracious” and stressed that without significant upgrades to the network, the market risks facing stalled adoption of immersive devices, especially given that 40% of consumers today report dissatisfaction with network performance, where video demands are not as intensive as XR.

As XR devices become more accessible, we’ll move from simply watching video to stepping inside it, and future wireless systems need to be prepared for this staggering change Milind Kulkarni, InterDigital

“The high demand for more immersive entertainment cannot be ignored. As XR devices become more accessible, we’ll move from simply watching video to stepping inside it, and future wireless systems need to be prepared for this staggering change,” noted Milind Kulkarni, head of wireless labs at InterDigital. “XR is a stress test for wireless networks, where the throughput and latency demands make it the defining use case for 6G and next-gen video codecs.”

To head off any forthcoming issues, the researchers advised that 5G-Advanced and forthcoming 6G architectures will be essential to unlocking the full potential of immersive and XR content. InterDigital parent company Futuresource predicts that 6G deployment will coincide with the projected maturity of XR hardware and software ecosystems, which is expected to take place between 2028 and 2032.

Indeed, it forecasts that the XR market will hit 130 million 6G-enabled devices by 2037, up from close to zero today, and that by 2030, XR is likely to become the second major category after smartphones to integrate 6G capabilities. It also believes that new experiences will reach the market, with immersive experiences on the go, such as city tours, live events and public transport entertainment.

“The XR market is entering a pivotal phase, where immersive content is no longer a niche. As we get closer to 2030 and the release of the first 6G standards, XR entertainment is going to become an expectation, where we will see interactive digital sports venues, real-time augmented city guides and digital twins,” added Lionel Oisel, head of video labs at InterDigital. “But the success of these experiences will hinge entirely on the quality of experience, whereby ultra-low latency, responsive interactivity and consistent media synchronisation are all essential to unlocking XR’s full potential.”