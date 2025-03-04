MWC 2025: Comms tech consortium begins XR trials on 5G Standalone network

Noting that as 5G mobile adoption continues to grow rapidly, evolution of advanced networks, augmented reality, headsets and smartphones is leading to a “perfect opportunity” to trial a next wave of 5G low latency operator services, Ericsson, Qualcomm Technologies and T-Mobile are collaborating to launch trials of extended reality (XR) on the operator’s 5G commercial network in the US city of San Diego.

As they begin their project, the companies point to key drivers including the convergence of 5G Standalone (5G SA) deployments, the feasibility of slim form-factor AI augmented reality (AR) glasses tethered to 5G-capable smartphones and advanced 5G infrastructure capabilities

The trials are designed to show the potential of XR technology in boosting user experiences and driving innovation in the telecoms industry, aiming to validate several key aspects such as network readiness, 5G Advanced features and device capabilities.

As regards the former, the trials will look to ensure “seamless” XR experiences on a commercial T-Mobile network with 5G-SA deployments. The 5G Advanced features to be highlighted include network slicing that supports 5G features such as uplink configured grant, low latency, low loss and scalable throughput (L4S) and advanced schedulers.

In terms of devices, the trials will make use AI immersive smart glasses powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon AR2 Gen 1 Platform, tethered to Qualcomm 5G Snapdragon Mobile platform, with distributed spatial compute and low latency features. It will also deploy Hololight’s XR streaming service to maximise device and infrastructure capabilities.

Ericsson is deploying its 5G Advanced software portfolio to enable remote and locally rendered AR visuals, with the aim of bringing the industry closer to realising rich AR and XR experiences in wide-area 5G networks. The lightweight AR glasses in use are said to represent a “potent” use case that can enhance user experiences and drive traffic volume.

Ziad Asghar, Qualcomm Technologies senior vice-president and general manager of XR, said: “These XR trials are demonstrating the potential of XR and 5G technology working together to highlight the value of distributed spatial compute and low latency on-device features, which are powered by Snapdragon XR platforms. By utilising distributed spatial compute capabilities [that can support fully immersive experiences], we are helping expand the horizons of what is possible in augmented reality and smart glasses.”

Sibel Tombaz, head of product line cloud and purpose-built 5G RAN at Ericsson, added: “By enabling innovative applications like extended reality over a reliable, secure and high-performing network, we are transforming the way people interact with the world. [Our] 5G Advanced software is a game-changer for the latest slim AR glasses. It delivers high downlink and uplink speeds, low latency for sharp visuals, real-time information and seamless hands-free operation.”

John Saw, executive vice president and chief technology officer at T-Mobile, said: “This pioneering trial showcases how 5G Standalone network, enhanced by advanced capabilities like network slicing and low-latency optimisations, is unlocking the full potential of 5G Advanced…We are excited to power a new wave of immersive experiences, delivering unparalleled extended reality experiences to our customers.”