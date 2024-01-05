Qualcomm claims new wave of mixed reality experiences with Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2

Just over three months after unveiling the first generation of its premium-tier extended reality (XR) platform, which it said will fuel the next generation of mixed and virtual reality (MR and VR) devices, wireless technology giant Qualcomm has announced the launch of the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 Platform, a single chip architecture designed to unlock 4.3K spatial computing at 90 frames per second.

The company said the new platform has been designed to “unleash” a new tier of more realistic, detailed experiences in MR and VR, with higher GPU frequency by 15% and CPU frequency by 20%. Supporting 12 or more concurrent cameras with on-device artificial intelligence (AI), Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2-powered devices can track the user, their movements and the world around them for navigation and experiences – described as “effortless” and “unparalleled” – that merge physical and digital spaces.

Claiming to be unlocking a next generation of mixed reality, the purpose-built platform places premium MR and VR technology into a single chip architecture for thinner and more comfortable headsets. The upgraded ISP and full-colour, 12ms video see-through latency lets users transition between the real and the virtual world with enhanced visual fidelity and unparalleled digital comfort.

Dedicated XR acceleration blocks enable unprecedented interactions including hand, head, controller, facial expression, depth estimation and 3D reconstruction. Further enhanced platform capabilities include dynamic foveated rendering, space warp and game super resolution for even more immersive 4K graphics.

The platform also offers support for the latest Qualcomm FastConnectMobile Connectivity System, which is said to enable lag-free and shared XR experiences with Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 and 5.2 wireless connectivity for 60% higher throughput and 50% lower latency compared with previous versions of the platform.

Hugo Swart, vice-president and general manager of XR for Qualcomm Technologies, said: “Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 unlocks 4.3K resolution which will take XR productivity and entertainment to the next level by bringing spectacularly clear visuals to use cases such as room-scale screens, life-size overlays and virtual desktops.

“We are advancing our commitment to power the best XR devices and experiences that will supercharge our immersive future,” he said.

Already, Samsung and Google have confirmed support for the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 platform, which they say will provide leading XR experience.

“Samsung is thrilled to collaborate with Qualcomm Technologies and Google in revolutionising the mobile industry once more,” said Inkang Song, vice-president and head of technology strategy team at Samsung Electronics. “With Samsung’s mobile expertise and our joint commitment, we aim to create the best-in-class XR experience for Galaxy users.”

“We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies and Samsung on the future of immersive and spatial XR,” said Shahram Izadi, vice-president of AR at Google.

“We’re excited for the Android ecosystem to take advantage of Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2’s capabilities and enable new experiences.”