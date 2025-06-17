Infrastructure and governance are key for GenAI adoption

The rush to embrace generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) is hitting a wall, with many proof-of-concept (POC) projects failing to scale due to inadequate infrastructure and a lack of robust governance, according to the head of NTT Data in Asia-Pacific.

Speaking to Computer Weekly in a recent interview, John Lombard, CEO of NTT Data Asia-Pacific, said that before organisations can truly harness the power of GenAI, they must first address their foundational technology debt and establish clear governance frameworks.

“When organisations started looking at GenAI, there was a rush to do these POCs,” Lombard said, adding that many POCs didn’t make the jump into fully-fledged deployments because organisations found that they had to follow a process to deploy the technology in the right way and look at their underlying infrastructure.

Lombard pointed to recent research from NTT Data which found that 90% of organisations are currently reviewing their existing infrastructure – including networking, storage and security – which must be modernised before enterprises can confidently deploy AI applications at scale.

NTT Data, formed through the integration of Dimension Data and other NTT companies, is positioning itself to address this with offerings from connectivity to advanced AI applications. The company now has a dedicated Asia-Pacific workforce of 15,000 employees, all of whom have completed a fundamental AI certification with an emphasis on governance and ethics.

From GenAI to AI agents Lombard noted that the conversation with customers is shifting from generative AI to agentic AI, where autonomous agents can perform complex, multi-step tasks without human intervention. To help clients make this leap, NTT Data has developed “smart AI agents” capable of executing tasks autonomously in response to user instructions. “With millions of RPA [robotic process automation] bots out there today, we’ve also developed plugins that allow organisations to convert RPA bots into agentic AI bots,” Lombard said, adding that this will help organisations avoid incurring technical debt from older technologies. He also shared examples of where organisations are already deploying AI agents, going beyond simple rules-based automation. In healthcare, one organisation is using autonomous agents to classify and prioritise insurance claims and appeals to ensure the most impactful cases are handled first. “Their near-term roadmap is very much looking at specialising around early interventions, medical compliance, payer validation, and preventing fraud,” Lombard said. In the automotive industry, another client is using agents to analyse regulatory warning letters and citations. “They’re also developing specialist automation and processes to look at the root cause analysis of vehicle defects,” he added, noting the potential to reduce the high costs of vehicle recalls.