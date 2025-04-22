Fujitsu targets private AI with Japanese LLM on Nutanix

Fujitsu has teamed up with Nutanix to make its Japanese language-optimised large language model (LLM), Takane, available on the Nutanix Enterprise AI (NAI) platform.

The validation means Takane is now a certified LLM for deployment via NAI, which supports generative AI models both on-premises and in public clouds, as well as on the Nutanix Cloud Platform (NCP) hybrid multicloud platform.

Fujitsu claimed that Takane offers superior performance for Japanese language tasks compared to general-purpose LLMs, addressing specific linguistic challenges such as mixed character sets (hiragana, katakana and kanji), omitted subjects, and nuanced honorific expressions common in Japanese business communication.

The move targets enterprises, particularly in Japan, looking to leverage generative AI but are facing challenges with the accuracy of global models or needing to deploy AI workloads in private environments due to data sensitivity, regulatory compliance, or latency requirements.

This marks the first time a Japanese-language-enhanced LLM has been validated for Nutanix’s AI platform.

The Takane model running on NAI will initially be offered through Fujitsu’s PrimeFlex integrated virtualisation platform for Nutanix. Fujitsu said this will support the creation of reliable AI infrastructure for organisations where public cloud use is restricted.

Addressing the need for hybrid deployments, where development might occur in the public cloud, but production runs on-premises or at the edge, Fujitsu noted that compatibility with NAI and NCP simplifies the migration and integrated management of AI applications and data across these different environments.

Fujitsu plans to offer Takane on NAI as a managed service starting in July 2025. This will be complemented by its existing Fujitsu Cloud Managed Service offering, designed to optimise and manage hybrid cloud operations, including environments running Takane on NCP.

The company positioned the offering as part of its Fujitsu Uvance business initiative, which focuses on solving societal and business challenges, particularly in high-security sectors like finance, government, and research and development, where Takane's capabilities are expected to be most beneficial in private or hybrid cloud settings.