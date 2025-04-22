peopleimages.com - stock.adobe.c
Fujitsu targets private AI with Japanese LLM on Nutanix
Fujitsu’s Takane large language model, optimised for Japanese language and business use, is aimed at supporting private AI deployments
Fujitsu has teamed up with Nutanix to make its Japanese language-optimised large language model (LLM), Takane, available on the Nutanix Enterprise AI (NAI) platform.
The validation means Takane is now a certified LLM for deployment via NAI, which supports generative AI models both on-premises and in public clouds, as well as on the Nutanix Cloud Platform (NCP) hybrid multicloud platform.
Fujitsu claimed that Takane offers superior performance for Japanese language tasks compared to general-purpose LLMs, addressing specific linguistic challenges such as mixed character sets (hiragana, katakana and kanji), omitted subjects, and nuanced honorific expressions common in Japanese business communication.
The move targets enterprises, particularly in Japan, looking to leverage generative AI but are facing challenges with the accuracy of global models or needing to deploy AI workloads in private environments due to data sensitivity, regulatory compliance, or latency requirements.
This marks the first time a Japanese-language-enhanced LLM has been validated for Nutanix’s AI platform.
The Takane model running on NAI will initially be offered through Fujitsu’s PrimeFlex integrated virtualisation platform for Nutanix. Fujitsu said this will support the creation of reliable AI infrastructure for organisations where public cloud use is restricted.
Addressing the need for hybrid deployments, where development might occur in the public cloud, but production runs on-premises or at the edge, Fujitsu noted that compatibility with NAI and NCP simplifies the migration and integrated management of AI applications and data across these different environments.
Fujitsu plans to offer Takane on NAI as a managed service starting in July 2025. This will be complemented by its existing Fujitsu Cloud Managed Service offering, designed to optimise and manage hybrid cloud operations, including environments running Takane on NCP.
The company positioned the offering as part of its Fujitsu Uvance business initiative, which focuses on solving societal and business challenges, particularly in high-security sectors like finance, government, and research and development, where Takane's capabilities are expected to be most beneficial in private or hybrid cloud settings.
Japan’s sovereign AI push
The Fujitsu-Nutanix collaboration comes on the heels of a significant push by Japan to develop domestic LLM capabilities. Driven by linguistic needs, data sovereignty concerns, and national economic strategy, Japanese tech giants and research institutions have been investing in foundation models trained predominantly on Japanese data.
Notable efforts include NTT's ‘tsuzumi’ LLM and SoftBank’s investments in generative AI development, including a new joint venture with OpenAI to develop AI agents tailored to the unique needs of Japanese enterprises.
Last December, NEC launched its enhanced ‘cotomi’ model, which has been touted for its accuracy and high performance in Japanese language benchmarks. In addition, the company claimed to have developed technologies that can double the computational efficiency of graphics processing units (GPUs) while maintaining the performance of generative AI.
The Japanese government has also signalled strong support for building a domestic AI ecosystem, viewing it as crucial for the country’s competitiveness and ensuring AI models align with Japanese cultural and business contexts.
Fujitsu’s move to make Takane deployable on an enterprise hybrid cloud platform like Nutanix can be seen as a key step in operationalising these domestic AI ambitions, providing Japanese enterprises with options for leveraging generative AI securely within their own infrastructure.
