Eir Ireland transforms contact centres to enhance customer experience

Eir, the largest provider of fixed line telecommunications services in Ireland, has announced what is being called a “transformative” partnership with NTT Data and Genesys.

Offering broadband, voice, TV and data services to residential, small business, enterprise and government segments, Eir is the third-largest mobile operator in Ireland in terms of revenue and customers. The company operates Eir mobile and GoMo services. Eir’s wholesale division, Open Eir, is the largest wholesale telecommunications operator in Ireland, providing products and services to national and international wholesale customers across a range of regulated and unregulated markets.

Through an ongoing collaboration with the technology firms, the firm is aiming to renovate customer experience. Recognising the need to improve need, Eir has been working closely with NTT Data to enhance its contact centres and elevate the overall service. This partnership has been at the heart of Eir streamlining operations and providing interactions between customers and the company.

By replacing legacy call centre systems with Genesys Cloud CX, an application programming interface (API)-first experience orchestration platform based on artificial intelligence and digital functionality, Eir is said to have unlocked vastly improved customer experience. By using Genesys Cloud CX, the company can now offer customers multichannel interactions using digital messaging and social channels.

The tech firms also believe the deployment of new chatbots offers self-service opportunities, which works to reduce the volume of inbound calls so call centre agents can spend more time helping customers with complex issues. For example, a call-back option offers a new option for callers who need to speak to an agent.

The implementation of a unified agent desktop, designed to assist agents in handling customer queries more effectively through greater access to information, is said to help reduce average handling time and increase first call resolution rates.

“We have been able to further transform our business,” said Eir Ireland chief information officer Brian Chapman. “We are currently on a journey to strengthen our capabilities to deliver innovative telecommunications solutions and the best possible service to our customers, and the Genesys Cloud CX platform is an integral part of achieving this goal. By harnessing the power of technology and digitalisation, we are completely transforming our business, and the work we are doing with NTT Data and Genesys is helping us make the next steps for our customers.”

NTT added that collectively, these changes have transformed Eir’s customer service and provides them the experience orchestration engine to fulfil its aspiration to become one of the best companies in the country for service.

“We wanted to develop and implement a new customer service solution that would reaffirm Eir’s status as a leading player in the Irish telecommunications industry,” said Shane O’Toole, NTT Data UK client partner for Eir.

“Our goal was to make the customer service agent’s job better, so we worked closely with the teams to create a single pane of glass solution that would give agents the oversight of everything they need all at once. We look forward to continuing to innovate and delivering new solutions for Eir in the future, as it strives to both grow its business and deliver the best customer experience possible.”

Genesys vice-president of UK & Ireland EJ Cay added: “Empowering employees with the tools and insights to provide higher levels of customer experience is imperative for the telecoms industry.

“Eir now has the experience orchestration foundation it needs to meet the expectations of today’s digital consumer while enabling employees to deliver stronger experiences, which is the key to driving customer satisfaction, workforce retention and business outcomes.”