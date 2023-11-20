Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

Another flurry of appointments have caught the eye in the past week, with a number of senior moves being made across the industry.

Avanade Tge Microsoft-focused solutions provider has welcomed Paul Gilbride to the role of data and artificial intelligence (AI) lead for Avanade Ireland. He joins the firm after a spell at Ireland’s leading telecommunications and managed services provider, eir evo. He has also spent time at Inspired Software, Evros Technology, Calligo and Ergo. “It’s a great privilege to be leading the data and AI team for Avanade Ireland,” said Gilbride. “Data is at the heart of all strategic business decisions and its value is increasingly becoming a source of revenue for many organisations. Similarly, AI in business has provided major competitive advantage across all industries. The buzz and excitement around generative AI, amplified by ChatGPT, has for the first time put AI front and centre for more business leaders, and made it more widely accessible,” he said.

Leapwork The software test automation player has rolled out the red carpet to welcome Mike Anand as chief marketing officer and Robert Sales as chief technology officer. Lou Shipley has also been appointed to the board. “With the new additions to our board and management team, Leapwork is well-positioned to become the leading automation platform as we empower enterprises to digitise their businesses. Lou Shipley has a unique experience in technology and a proven track record driving business growth of fast-growing software companies, and I am delighted to welcome him to our board of directors,” said Christian Brink Frederiksen, CEO and co-founder of Leapwork.

Exabeam The cyber security player has appointed Steve Wilson as its chief product officer (CPO). He was previously CPO at Contrast Security, and also has spells at Citrix, Oracle and Sun Microsystems on his CV. “As former CPO of Exabeam, it was critical to me that we find a leader with a strong background in AI, cloud, cyber security, and enterprise software with the same mission to make organisations everywhere more secure,” said Adam Geller, CEO of Exabeam. “I have no doubt that Steve will help us raise the bar even higher as we continue to innovate and build cyber security products and capabilities that help organisations worldwide detect threats, defend against cyber attacks and defeat adversaries.”