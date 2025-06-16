Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

Last week saw several hires and promotions as a range of firms identified candidates to help drive business forward.

Network Group The managed service provider (MSP) community group has welcomed Christopher Cassie as business development manager (vendors). He comes in with a CV that stretches over two decades, with experience in vendor partnerships, automation and customer success. “We are excited to welcome Christopher into Network Group’s fold,” said Simon West, general manager at Network Group. “Christopher’s role extends beyond securing partnerships; it’s about connecting vendors with the community, fostering trust, collaboration and shared growth.”

Nasuni The unified file data platform company has made a trio of appointments, welcoming Alison Bayiates as chief people officer (CPO), Dalan Winbush as chief information officer (CIO), and Elyse Gunn as chief information security officer (CISO). These additions follow on from the recent move to bring in Sam King as CEO. “As Nasuni enters this next phase of growth, we are thrilled to welcome Alison, Dalan and Elyse to our team,” said King. “Each brings an impressive track record in their respective fields and will play a pivotal role in driving our strategy forward, from technological innovation and enterprise security to talent development at a global scale.”

UiPath The agentic automation specialist has appointed Simon Pettit as area vice-president (AVP) for the UK and Ireland. He has been with UiPath for the past six years, during which he has held a number of roles, most recently as vice-president of international sales operations and revenue excellence. “It’s been a career highlight to contribute to the significant growth of UiPath over the past six years,” said Pettit. “I’m thrilled to take on the role of leading our UK and Ireland teams through this next transformative phase, and am committed to helping scale the impact of agentic automation across the region for better customer outcomes.”

CyberArk The security player has rolled out the red carpet for Andy Parson, who becomes director for the EMEA financial services and insurance (FSI) vertical. The vendor has been working to strengthen its position in that vertical and is looking to Parson to lean on his experience, gained over 25 years at the likes of HSBC, Citi, JP Morgan, Mastercard and Admiral Insurance. “The FSI business in EMEA continues to thrive as companies prioritise resilience and embrace a modern identity security model,” said Christophe Escande, head of industries GTM at CyberArk. “Andy’s appointment reflects our ongoing commitment to this important sector. His deep industry knowledge and proven leadership will be instrumental in helping our customers protect what matters most in an increasingly complex threat landscape.”