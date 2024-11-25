Avanade welcomes fresh UK&I boss

Microsoft-focused channel player Avanade is set to have a new general manager for the UK and Ireland from the start of next month.

The firm announced Paula Panarra as its next UK head, with a brief to grow the business, which has been expanding both organically and through acquisitions this year.

Avanade is expecting the market for Microsoft technology, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), to accelerate into 2025 and beyond, and is anticipating a strong performance from the UK and Ireland region.

Earlier this month, the firm shared research that underlined the appetite in the mid-market for AI, and responded with the launch of a range of services specifically targeting that customer base.

Panarra joined Avanade earlier this year and has been general manager of the Iberia region since April. Prior to that, she spent 15 years at Microsoft.

In her time at the vendor, she held several senior positions, including general manager of Microsoft Portugal and a stint as global director for retail and consumer goods in Microsoft’s business applications sales division.

“Avanade truly stands out in today’s landscape with its commitment to purposeful innovation backed by a deep-rooted partnership with Microsoft,” said Panarra. “I’m looking forward to supporting our UKI clients on their journeys to achieve new levels of growth and setting new benchmarks in Microsoft solutions.

“We’re at a pivotal moment for AI – when done right, technology can achieve impactful, far-reaching results that transcend traditional solutions. Together we can foster responsible, meaningful change that drives positive organisational impact, resonates deeply with our clients, and contributes to a better future,” she added.

Avanade is not alone in looking at Microsoft’s AI proposition as a source of increased revenue going forward, with others keen to embrace the technology too.

Last week, TD Synnex announced that following an initial pilot with members of the Microsoft team in the UK and Europe, a further significant wave of Microsoft 365 Copilot licences was being rolled out across the UK Advanced Solutions sales, marketing, finance, human resources and IT teams.

If that roll-out goes well, there are plans to train and provide Copilot to all staff across the three main UK offices in Basingstoke, Bracknell and Warrington.

“This is about practising what we preach and taking the lead where we hope and expect others to follow,” said Simon Bennett, managing director of Advanced Solutions, UK and Ireland, at TD Synnex. “Both globally and here in the UK, TD Synnex has been investing strongly in helping both our own teams and our partners understand the potential of AI. The best way of demonstrating that is for us to lead by example and make use of AI in our own business.”

Speaking to MicroScope last month, Rob Young, CEO of Infinity Group, underlined the need for users to engage with AI and roll it out across their organisations to truly identify where it can make a difference. “A lot of customers are very inquisitive about AI and Copilot, and there are different levels of that, and we’re seeing people consume the licences now,” he said.