TD Synnex adds Google Cloud to its portfolio

TD Synnex has added more options for partners after inking a deal with Google Cloud to provide the hyperscaler’s offering.

The relationship will see the distributor provide Google Workspace at a time when a lot of channel customers are taking a look at hybrid working and reviewing the tools they rely on.

The addition of Google Cloud also provides the distributor’s partners with a chance to pitch another option to customers that might be looking for something that doesn’t come with an Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Microsoft Azure badge on it.

“The addition of Google Cloud products and solutions enhances the TD Synnex Cloud stack and provides greater access to Google Cloud’s capabilities in AI [artificial intelligence], ML [machine learning], data analytics, infrastructure, collaboration and more,” said Reza Honarmand, senior vice-president of global cloud hyperscalers at TD Synnex.

“This latest offering will solidify TD Synnex as a leading value distributor in this area, and the foundations laid in the US, Canada, UK and France will position TD Synnex as the hybrid, multicloud partner of choice as we expand our global reach. This complete Google Cloud solution set integrates seamlessly into the global TD Synnex cloud portfolio,” he added.

Google has been actively bolstering its channel activities in 2022 and started the year by enhancing its programme, with a view to increasing the number of managed security service providers (MSSPs) it works with.

This latest move with TD Synnex is seen by the cloud player as a further opportunity to grow its partner base and to get its proposition in front of more channel firms.

“Global businesses are accelerating their digital transformations, and partners will play a critical role in delivering solution completeness and deep Google Cloud expertise to these organisations,” said Eric Buck, director of commercial partners and global distribution at Google Cloud.

“TD Synnex’s support will bring partners even more opportunities to help customers utilise transformational products, solutions and Google Cloud’s trusted, global infrastructure,” he added.

Recent research from Canalys, covering global cloud services spending in the first quarter, found that Google Cloud was the fastest growing of the top three public cloud giants.

The firm increased by 54% in the quarter to reach 8% market share. The analyst house noted that the firm’s focus on digital sovereignty, analytics, AI and cyber security had made the difference.

It also noted that the provider had been investing in the channel and had changed its structure, bringing together its ecosystem and channel sales teams with a pledge to double spend on its partner ecosystem over the next few years.

“Cloud has continued to be a hot market and transformation strategies are emphasising digital resiliency to face the market challenges of today and tomorrow,” said Canalys research analyst Blake Murray. “To be effective in resiliency planning, customers are turning to channel partners with the technical and consulting skills to help them effectively embrace hyperscaler cloud services.”