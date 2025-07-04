Channel catch-up: News in brief

In this update of moves across the channel, we look at a week of partner programmes, financial updates and partnerships designed to extend channel offerings.

Dell Technologies

The vendor has teamed up with TD Synnex to cut the ribbon on AI Labs in Germany and France, with a third lab scheduled to be opened in the UK before the end of this year.

These purpose-built innovation hubs, based at TD Synnex locations, are designed to fast-track the development and adoption of enterprise-grade artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. The Dell AI Labs in Germany and France will be fully operational and available to customers and partners for AI solutions testing from September 2025.

“AI represents an unparalleled opportunity for channel partners to drive innovation and deliver value to their customers,” said Ian Heath, head of channel and distribution for UK at Dell Technologies.

“Still, the promise of AI requires partners that businesses can trust to deliver enterprise-grade solutions and support. Dell AI Labs provide partners with access to robust resources, hands-on training and advanced testing environments to accelerate their go-to-market readiness. Together with TD Synnex, we’re empowering partners with the tools to confidently harness AI’s potential.”

Gamma Communications The firm has cut the ribbon on Gamma Edge, a channel initiative designed to empower growth-focused partners with the tools, insight and incentives to grow. The tailored growth programme offers strategic planning, reward models and product innovation, under one integrated framework. “Gamma Edge is a shared commitment to growth” said Will Morey, managing director of Gamma Business. “We’ve listened carefully to our partners, what they’re up against, what they value and what they want from us. This is our response, not just another promotion or a set of incentives, but a structured, strategic programme that helps partners grow with Gamma.”

Bytes Technology Group The channel player garnered the headlines earlier this week after indicating its H1 had been a challenging trading period. In an update accompanying its AGM, the firm stated: “Trading across the first months of the year has been impacted by a challenging macroeconomic environment, leading to some deferral of customer buying decisions, particularly in the corporate sector. “For the first half, the board now expects gross profit to be at a similar level to last year and operating profit marginally lower, followed by more normalised growth in both metrics in the second half,” added Byte’s statement.

TD Synnex The distributor announced a strategic collaboration with electronic lifecycle services specialist Cordon Group. The relationship supports the distie’s Renew programme, broadening its lifecycle portfolio to incorporate trade-in offerings for Windows laptops, gaming consoles and other IT equipment, complementing existing mobile device services. Janis Kemers, vice-president of services and endpoint solutions for Europe at TD Synnex, said: “We are excited to offer our resellers and vendors an expanded suite of lifecycle services that not only enhance their business opportunities, but also contribute to a more sustainable future. Our partnership with Cordon Group exemplifies our commitment to sustainability and innovation in the IT ecosystem.”

LevelBlue The firm has made its second acquisition in a matter of weeks as it looks to bolster its position as a leading global MSSP. The firm has picked up managed detection and response specialist Trustwave in the wake of its recent deal to add Aon’s cyber security consulting business. The addition in fairly short time of those two MSSP businesses will bolster LevelBlue’s position and add weight to its ambition to be a global services market leader. “The acquisition of Trustwave represents a pivotal moment for LevelBlue and the cyber security industry,” said Robert McCullen, chairman and CEO of LevelBlue. “This strategic move reflects our commitment to delivering better cyber security outcomes to our customers and enhances our global go-to-market capabilities, as well as in the US federal, state and local government markets.” Trustwave is based out of Chicago but serves a global customer base, and the firm viewed the tie-up with LevelBlue as an opportunity to grow the business. “The threat landscape continues to evolve at an increasingly rapid pace,” said Trustwave CEO Eric Harmon. “This announcement reinforces Trustwave’s market leadership, and together with LevelBlue, positions us to further strengthen our combined leadership position, bolster our offensive and defensive security portfolio and drive additional innovation to further safeguard and fortify our clients against disruptive and damaging cyber threats.”

Crayon The channel player has become a member of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), joining fellow developers and security service partners that have integrated their solutions with Microsoft Security technology. Crayon’s inclusion in MISA is attributed to its comprehensive managed security services, which are built on Microsoft’s security stack. “Joining MISA is a significant milestone for Crayon,” said Crayon CEO Melissa Mulholland. “It reflects our dedication to providing top-tier cybersecurity solutions that are deeply integrated with Microsoft’s security ecosystem. Through this collaboration, we continue to empower our clients with enhanced security measures, ensuring their operations remain resilient in the face of ever-changing cyber threats. “It also reinforces the strength of our managed security posture service, which helps organisations stay ahead of threats, and validates that our approach meets Microsoft’s high standards for security excellence.”

Trend Micro The security player has updated its European Partner Programme, adding a unified tier and discount structure across all partner types and fresh incentives for service providers. The fresh offering includes more enablement support through updated certifications and new competencies. “More than ever, customers are turning to trusted service providers for support to navigate an expanding attack surface, a growing threat landscape and compliance requirements – all while facing limited in-house security resources,” said Christina Decker, director strategic channels Europe at Trend Micro. “This creates a strong opportunity for service providers to stand out with value-added offerings. Trend Micro’s updated Partner Programme and the centralised service provider platform empower partners to build long-lasting, profitable customer relationships through value-added service.”