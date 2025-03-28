Channel catch-up: News in brief

The theme of the week must be around moves made to make life easier for managed service providers (MSPs). A number of vendors have launched services and partner programmes that increase flexibility and support for MSPs and managed security service providers (MSSPs).

Bitdefender and Techs + Together The security vendor and MSP community have formed a partnership, allowing the group to distribute the detection and response expert’s product suite to its MSPs and their customers. “Delivering continuous value to our MSP partners requires meeting their customers’ dynamic needs and requirements – especially in the area of cyber security,” said Kirk Feathers, president and chief technology officer at Techs + Together. “Our partnership with Bitdefender ensures MSP customers have access to industry-leading endpoint security for rapid threat detection and elimination, along with highly specialised security experts critical for business operations, including proactive threat hunting, penetration testing and incident response.” From the viewpoint of Andrei Florescu, president and general manager of Bitdefender Business Solutions Group, the partnership made sense because it enabled the firm to reach a wider MSP base. “Expanding our partnership with Techs + Together strengthens MSPs’ ability to deliver advanced cyber security solutions to their customers while offering flexible, scalable security tailored to their unique environments, industries and evolving needs,” he said.

Logpoint The security player has introduced its MSSP partner programme, Logpoint Collaborate, to work closer with managed security service providers. The programme includes support around business development, training and providing MSSPs with access to reliable detection technology. “We’re invested in helping MSSPs seize the opportunities in the market through reliable and effective solutions and the assistance they need to make their customers successful,” said Frank Koelmel, chief revenue officer at Logpoint. “Logpoint Collaborate is designed to advance MSSPs in their go-to-market initiatives and make security management across customers more efficient.”

CrowdStrike The vendor has announced its Services Partner Program to support MSPs, MSSPs and global system integrators that are taking its Falcon platform to market. The programme provides fresh incentives, training, tools, and CrowdStrike resources and support, empowering services partners to drive customer success while growing their SIEM transformation businesses. “As all CrowdStrike customers are fully equipped to leverage the next-gen SIEM capabilities in the Falcon platform, the demand for our services partners to help transform existing SIEM deployments has never been higher. We are seizing this opportunity to create meaningful growth for our partners,” said Tom Etheridge, chief global services officer at CrowdStrike. “Our Services Partner Program enables partners to harness the full power of Falcon Next-Gen SIEM while applying their deep SIEM, security, compliance and operational expertise to drive better outcomes for both their customers and businesses. Together, we’re eliminating complexity, consolidating costs and keeping organisations ahead of evolving threats.”

LevelBlue The managed network security player has cut the ribbon on its fresh partner programme for global MSPs and MSSPs and resellers. The three-tiered programme has been designed to offer the flexibility that MSPs would be looking for with consumption-based models and a range of security services that can be easily integrated into their offerings. “Our new partner programme is built for the future. We’re giving our partners the ability to adapt, scale and innovate without friction,” said Cian Harrington, director of LevelBlue’s partner channel. “In today’s ever-evolving security landscape, this kind of flexibility isn’t just a benefit – it’s a necessity. The LevelBlue Partner Programme ensures that a business’s security solutions remain strong, smart, agile and built for the modern world.”

Integrated Financial Technologies (IFT) The provider of outsourced business processing solutions has launched its Smartsourcing-as-a-Service (SSaaS) programme for partners and MSPs. The white-label service offers attractive margins and the opportunity for partners to add incremental revenue to the numerous customers that are facing internal skill shortages. “In an uncertain economy where many agencies and departments have to reduce headcount or are experiencing skill gaps, the ability to cost-effectively address staffing needs with an easy-to-onboard team of specialised personnel is extremely appealing to businesses,” said Tod Chisholm, president of IFT. “This programme not only expands the solution provider’s portfolio, but it also allows partners to strengthen customer relationships and demonstrates their ability to solve a vital challenge for business owners.”