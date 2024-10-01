Iomart strikes ‘game-changing’ acquisition

Iomart’s push to become a stronger managed service player (MSP) has been given a boost with the acquisition of Atech Cloud.

The move for the accredited Microsoft partner adds more depth to iomart’s cloud services offering to public and mid-sized customers across the UK.

Atech has a number of Microsoft accreditation, including the Azure Expert MSP, and will be able to add to iomart’s existing capabilities.

Lucy Dimes, CEO of iomart, said that it was a major deal for the channel player and would boost its market position, adding: “This is a game-changing acquisition for iomart. Joining forces with Atech marks a significant milestone in our strategy to be ‘bigger, better, bolder’, and accelerates both businesses’ shared mission to be at the forefront of leading-edge secure cloud services.”

Dimes has been CEO of the firm for just over a year, but the business has already established a pattern of using acquisition as a vehicle to bolster its position, particularly around Microsoft cloud services. The firm has made moves in the past 18 months to expand its customer base and access to technical expertise.

The latest acquisition, the terms of which were not disclosed, was seen by Ryan Langley, CEO of Atech, as a positive opportunity for its staff and customers.

“Both businesses share the same ambition to be at the forefront of bringing the most in demand secure cloud offerings to our customers, enabling them to modernise their systems, harness the power of Microsoft AI capabilities, drive operational and process efficiencies, all with a secure-by-design approach,” he said.

Over the past few years, iomart has been on a journey to become a leading cloud services provider and has seen progress start to flow through to its most recent financial results.

The ambition is to lean on the firm’s datacentre and network infrastructure, cloud expertise and increasing volumes of recurring revenue and widening customer base – fuelled by acquisitions – to keep growth coming.

Elsewhere in the industry, security player Logpoint has acquired Danish security specialist Muninn, which is an AI-driven network detection and response provider.

Logpoint has made no secret of being on a mission to expand across Europe, and has described this deal as part of that larger strategy.

“Geopolitical unrest, shortage of cyber security talent, and commoditisation of malware have made the cyber security landscape more complex. Organisations and MSSPs need a multi-layered approach to cyber security to detect and respond effectively to threats. With Muninn, we can enhance our offering,” said Mikkel Drucker, Logpoint CEO.

“Together, we add more value to our customers and MSSP partners by drastically improving their chances of preventing cyber attacks through the beneficial combination of AI-driven NDR, SIEM, and automation. We accelerate the innovation of AI-enabled products to advance security posture and minimise cyber risk, and we unite complementary competencies from our respective teams,” he added.