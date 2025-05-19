tiero - stock.adobe.com
Ekco bolsters cyber testing with Predatech buy
Managed security services provider hits the M&A trail to extend its options and UK coverage
Just a week after managed security services provider Ekco announced a fresh CEO, the channel player has made an acquisition to strengthen its capabilities.
The move for Manchester-based cyber security consultancy Predatech will extend Ekco’s security prospects in the UK, as well as give the business a presence in the North West.
Predatech, which has been going since 2020 and was founded by Jason Johnson and Michael Fotis, has built a business delivering penetration testing to help customers gain ISO 27001 certification.
Ekco has made it clear it’s pursuing a strategy to integrate assessment and testing capabilities into its core cyber services offering. The firm has identified strong levels of customer demand for those types of services, and views the addition of Predatech as a move that will add more depth to its pitch.
“Predatech’s expertise in penetration testing and compliance services is a perfect addition to Ekco’s MSSP offering,” said Lee Driver, vice-president of managed security services at Ekco.
“This acquisition not only strengthens our security capabilities, but also gives us presence in Manchester and the North-West, an important hub for innovation and cyber security talent,” he said. “We look forward to working with the Predatech team to deliver best-in-class security solutions to our clients.”
The plan is to operate Predatech as a dedicated security unit in Ekco’s MSSP division, providing consistency for its existing customers while looking to lean on the wider business to unlock more cross-selling opportunities.
Bringing expertise
Jason Johnson, co-founder and lead cyber security consultant at Predatech, said: “Joining forces with Ekco represents an exciting new chapter for Predatech. Our team has worked hard to build a reputation for delivering high-quality cyber security services, and with Ekco’s support, we can scale our capabilities even further. We’re excited to bring our expertise in penetration testing and compliance to Ekco’s growing security portfolio.”
The deal, which was sealed for an undisclosed sum, was led by David Ball, associate director at Oaklins S&W, who said it had “secured a fantastic result for both the shareholders and the company. Ekco are perfectly placed to support the team as the business enters its next phase of growth, and we look forward to seeing how the journey continues,” he added.
Ekco hit the headlines earlier this month, after Ben Savage – who has a CV that stretches back over three decades – was announced as CEO, joining from fellow MSP Iomart, where he served as chief commercial officer.
The firm described his task as one that involved strengthening the firm’s position in the UK mid-market, and spoke about the next phase of growth.
Speaking last week, Eoin Blacklock, co-founder of Ekco, said Savage had the experience and market knowledge the firm was looking for as it started its next chapter.
“Ben’s track record in driving commercial transformation and scaling businesses in the cloud and cyber security space makes him the ideal leader to take Ekco through its next phase of growth,” he said. “His customer-centric approach and deep understanding of the challenges organisations face in securing their cloud environments align perfectly with our mission to help businesses securely harness the full potential of cloud technology.”