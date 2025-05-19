Ekco bolsters cyber testing with Predatech buy

Just a week after managed security services provider Ekco announced a fresh CEO, the channel player has made an acquisition to strengthen its capabilities.

The move for Manchester-based cyber security consultancy Predatech will extend Ekco’s security prospects in the UK, as well as give the business a presence in the North West.

Predatech, which has been going since 2020 and was founded by Jason Johnson and Michael Fotis, has built a business delivering penetration testing to help customers gain ISO 27001 certification.

Ekco has made it clear it’s pursuing a strategy to integrate assessment and testing capabilities into its core cyber services offering. The firm has identified strong levels of customer demand for those types of services, and views the addition of Predatech as a move that will add more depth to its pitch.

“Predatech’s expertise in penetration testing and compliance services is a perfect addition to Ekco’s MSSP offering,” said Lee Driver, vice-president of managed security services at Ekco.

“This acquisition not only strengthens our security capabilities, but also gives us presence in Manchester and the North-West, an important hub for innovation and cyber security talent,” he said. “We look forward to working with the Predatech team to deliver best-in-class security solutions to our clients.”

The plan is to operate Predatech as a dedicated security unit in Ekco’s MSSP division, providing consistency for its existing customers while looking to lean on the wider business to unlock more cross-selling opportunities.