Ekco unveils fresh CEO as Evolve IP extends ecosystem
Developments in the managed service world as an experienced channel executive takes up a fresh leadership role and a partnership is struck to provide an MSP with more telephony options
Cloud and security managed service layer Ekco has identified a channel veteran to step into the CEO role and lead the business forward.
Ben Savage, who has a CV that stretches back over three decades, becomes Ekco boss, joining from fellow MSP Iomart, where he served as chief commercial officer.
His task at Ekco will be to unlock more growth in the UK mid-market and build on existing customer relationships, promoting the firm’s capabilities around cloud and security.
Eoin Blacklock, co-founder of Ekco, said Savage had the experience and market knowledge the firm was looking for as it started its next chapter.
“Ben’s track record in driving commercial transformation and scaling businesses in the cloud and cyber security space makes him the ideal leader to take Ekco through its next phase of growth,” he said. “His customer-centric approach and deep understanding of the challenges organisations face in securing their cloud environments align perfectly with our mission to help businesses securely harness the full potential of cloud technology.”
Savage responded by highlighting the opportunity he perceived existed at Ekco and the impact he could make on the business.
“I joined Ekco because I was genuinely impressed by the ambition of this business,” he said. “The mid-market is undergoing a fundamental shift, with businesses increasingly recognising they need specialised skills to manage complex cloud environments securely. My focus will be on helping customers navigate this journey. Ekco is perfectly positioned to deliver the co-managed services these organisations need as they adapt to work-from-anywhere requirements and evolving security threats.”
Strategic partnership
Elsewhere in the channel, cloud-based collaboration solutions player Evolve IP has sealed a strategic partnership with Peterborough-based MSP IT Naturally.
The partnership will give IT Naturally the chance to offer customers a range of Evolve IP’s white-label solutions from its Anywhere Product Suite, and integration with collaboration platforms, including Webex and Microsoft Teams.
Jamie Hughes, UK sales director at Evolve IP, said the partnership would enable both operations to widen their market reach. “We are excited to support IT Naturally as they expand their customer base, offering businesses alternative technologies that can enhance their communication strategies,” he said, adding that the firm was committed to developing its ecosystem and supporting partners that would benefit from gaining access to its portfolio.
“Our expanding ecosystem of best-of-breed solutions includes call capture, business insights, conversational moments, API integrations, receptionist console, PCI-compliant payment services, outbound AI communications, CCaaS solutions and business mobile technology,” said Hughes.
“This partnership underscores both companies’ commitment to delivering innovative, sustainable and human-centric IT solutions, setting a new standard in the managed services industry,” he said.
Richard Gardner, CEO at IT Naturally, said it could already identify where it could reap the benefits of the partnership. “There’s a clear opportunity for our clients to enhance their telephony setup, with the added benefit of having a single, trusted MSP, IT Naturally, to deliver the changes and wrap it all with 24/7 support from our service desk,” he said.
“It’s a great addition to our portfolio, complementing our existing Teams Telephony offering, and with the BT copper line switch-off now imminent, this couldn’t come at a better time,” said Gardner.