Ekco unveils fresh CEO as Evolve IP extends ecosystem

Cloud and security managed service layer Ekco has identified a channel veteran to step into the CEO role and lead the business forward.

Ben Savage, who has a CV that stretches back over three decades, becomes Ekco boss, joining from fellow MSP Iomart, where he served as chief commercial officer.

His task at Ekco will be to unlock more growth in the UK mid-market and build on existing customer relationships, promoting the firm’s capabilities around cloud and security.

Eoin Blacklock, co-founder of Ekco, said Savage had the experience and market knowledge the firm was looking for as it started its next chapter.

“Ben’s track record in driving commercial transformation and scaling businesses in the cloud and cyber security space makes him the ideal leader to take Ekco through its next phase of growth,” he said. “His customer-centric approach and deep understanding of the challenges organisations face in securing their cloud environments align perfectly with our mission to help businesses securely harness the full potential of cloud technology.”

Savage responded by highlighting the opportunity he perceived existed at Ekco and the impact he could make on the business.

“I joined Ekco because I was genuinely impressed by the ambition of this business,” he said. “The mid-market is undergoing a fundamental shift, with businesses increasingly recognising they need specialised skills to manage complex cloud environments securely. My focus will be on helping customers navigate this journey. Ekco is perfectly positioned to deliver the co-managed services these organisations need as they adapt to work-from-anywhere requirements and evolving security threats.”