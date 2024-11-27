Iomart H1 update shares progress on hybrid cloud strategy

Iomart has been on a mission to strengthen its hybrid cloud provider position, using acquisition as a tool to bolster its offering.

Investors were given an insight into how its Bigger, Better, Bolder strategy has been going, after the channel player shared half-year numbers for the six months ended 30 September.

The firm had already warned the markets that H1 was challenging, and the numbers were in line with those expectations, with revenues flat year-on-year. Adjusted pre-tax profits fell by 44%, dropping from £7.6m to £4.3m.

The half-year update indicted that momentum in order bookings continued at around 30% ahead of H1 2024.

The H1 update indicated the firm has continued to streamline its operating model, putting sales, product management, marketing, and customer deployment and management under single leaders.

The business had also strengthened relationships with key vendors, including Microsoft, Broadcom VMware and Commvault, introducing more joint go-to-market and R&D programmes.

Just after the half-year closed, Iomart picked up Atech, which has strengthened the capabilities and credentials of the business. The previous fiscal year, M&A activity contributed £3.7m of revenue, but that was negated by a lower level of renewals and timing of order billings.