Channel moves: Who’s gone where?
Discover the moves announced over the past week at Ingram Micro, AMD, Nutanix and Logpoint
Personnel moves over the course of the past week have seen a well-known distribution figure elevated to a European role, important channel contacts arrive in positions at AMD and Nutanix, and a commitment from one security vendor to increase its MSSP relationships across Central Europe.
Ingram Micro
The distributor has promoted Matthew Sanderson to executive vice-president and president of EMEA effective from the start of next month. He is stepping into the role that has been held by Mark Snider, who will retire at the end of the year after a 25-year career with Ingram Micro. Sanderson has been at Ingram for three decades and was most recently senior vice-president and chief country executive for the UK, Ireland and Switzerland.
“This is an exciting time for Ingram Micro as we see the positive impact our talent and technology continue to have on our customers, vendors and the tech industry at large,” says Sanderson. “I am honoured to serve as executive vice-president and president of EMEA. I want to thank Mark for his mentorship and leadership, and I look forward to sharing in the growing success of our team, customers, and vendor partners.”
Paul Bay, CEO of Ingram Micro, also paid tribute to Snider and thanked him for his significant contribution to the business and praised Sanderson.
“It’s an honour to celebrate Mark’s significant contributions to Ingram Micro over the years, across many roles and geographies, and both thank and congratulate him personally and professionally on a well-deserved retirement,” he said.
“Our global business leaders are critical to realising our strategic vision. Over his 30-year career at Ingram Micro, Matt has earned recognition as an industry leader across Australia, the UK and Ireland. We’re excited to elevate his role and are confident he’ll continue driving growth throughout EMEA – advancing the success of our customers, vendors and team.”
AMD
The chip giant has welcomed Anjana Srinivasan to lead its EMEA commercial channel business. She joins from Microsoft where she held the position of device partner sales field lead UK. She will be tasked with strengthening relationships with resellers, distributors and OEMs.
Stephanie Dismore, senior vice-president of EMEA regional sales at AMD, said that it had an ideal candidate to support its partners.
“Anjana’s exceptional leadership and deep expertise in the technology sector make her the perfect fit for this role,” she said. “Her ability to drive innovation and foster collaboration aligns seamlessly with AMD’s vision for growth and excellence in the EMEA region. We are thrilled to welcome her to the team.”
Nutanix
The vendor has appointed Steven Teasdale as senior director and general manager of UK&I sales. He comes aboard after a recent spell as area vice-president of North Europe at Appian. In his latest position, he will be responsible for leading sales and customer support, strategic business development, and strategy and management of Nutanix’s operational teams in the UK&I.
Sammy Zoghlami, senior vice-president of EMEA at Nutanix, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Steven to the team. He brings a wealth of experience and has built a solid reputation and track record over the years. The leadership qualities he brings from his previous role at Appian and his passion for customer success will contribute to Nutanix’s continued success and strong team culture.”
Logpoint
The security player has given Andreas Föhringer responsibility for driving growth in the CEMEA region, with a brief to focus on expanding MSSP partnerships and creating joint opportunities. He joined the vendor in 2023 as regional sales manager for MSSPs in 2023.
“We help our customers and MSSP partners navigate the complex threat landscape with the security research and detection tools they need to improve their security posture,” said Föhringer, Logpoint regional director of CEMEA. “I can’t wait to lead the CEMEA team and expand the impact we have in safeguarding society today.