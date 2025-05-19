Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

Personnel moves over the course of the past week have seen a well-known distribution figure elevated to a European role, important channel contacts arrive in positions at AMD and Nutanix, and a commitment from one security vendor to increase its MSSP relationships across Central Europe.

Ingram Micro

The distributor has promoted Matthew Sanderson to executive vice-president and president of EMEA effective from the start of next month. He is stepping into the role that has been held by Mark Snider, who will retire at the end of the year after a 25-year career with Ingram Micro. Sanderson has been at Ingram for three decades and was most recently senior vice-president and chief country executive for the UK, Ireland and Switzerland.

“This is an exciting time for Ingram Micro as we see the positive impact our talent and technology continue to have on our customers, vendors and the tech industry at large,” says Sanderson. “I am honoured to serve as executive vice-president and president of EMEA. I want to thank Mark for his mentorship and leadership, and I look forward to sharing in the growing success of our team, customers, and vendor partners.”

Paul Bay, CEO of Ingram Micro, also paid tribute to Snider and thanked him for his significant contribution to the business and praised Sanderson.

“It’s an honour to celebrate Mark’s significant contributions to Ingram Micro over the years, across many roles and geographies, and both thank and congratulate him personally and professionally on a well-deserved retirement,” he said.

“Our global business leaders are critical to realising our strategic vision. Over his 30-year career at Ingram Micro, Matt has earned recognition as an industry leader across Australia, the UK and Ireland. We’re excited to elevate his role and are confident he’ll continue driving growth throughout EMEA – advancing the success of our customers, vendors and team.”