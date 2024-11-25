Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

The past few days of November have included a slew of appointments, with no sign of personnel moves across the channel slowing down.

Apogee: The managed print player has hired Steve Ruby as chief experience and operations officer to accelerate its growth into the managed workplace services market. Ruby has held senior roles at prominent managed service providers (MSPs), managing extensive client portfolios and service teams across the full operational service lifecycle, from pre-sales and solution design to contract negotiation and business transformation. His career in IT services spans key positions at organisations including Logica, Capita, Computacenter and, mostly recently, Endava.

“I am thrilled to join Apogee at such a pivotal time,” said Ruby. “Its strong reputation in the MSP market provides a solid foundation for expanding our digital workplace solutions, and I’m looking forward to using my experience to enhance operational excellence during this transition and create meaningful experiences at every customer touchpoint.”

Enfocus: The automation player has appointed Isabelle Noppe as Switch product manager. Prior to this position, she spent 22 years at Esko, working in a variety of software engineering and product management roles. “Isabelle brings a wealth of experience to the Enfocus business,” said Steven Nuyt, head of product at Enfocus. “Isabelle’s expertise and passion for the industry mean she is the perfect person to lead that culture of continuous improvement, and we’re delighted to welcome her on board.”

Logpoint: The firm has welcomed Dave Schneider as vice-president of marketing. He comes from a recent role as chief marketing officer at Goodwings, a sustainable travel management platform, and has served as a marketing leader at Ocean.io and Forecast.

“Logpoint has a strong product portfolio, a dedicated team, and operates in a high growth market, which is the recipe for taking the business to the next level,” said Schneider. “I’m excited to meet our customers and partners, and learn more about their pains and challenges, as well as where we can enhance the value we bring them. And I look forward to working with the Logpoint management and marketing team to build on the well-established foundations to drive growth.”

Altia: The intelligence tech specialist has appointed Allan Dunn as chief operating officer with a brief to drive growth and strategic expansion. He joins Altia from private equity firm NorthEdge, where he served as portfolio director for the past 18 months, advising Altia’s CEO and the board. Rob Sinclair, CEO of Altia, said: “With Allan’s extensive experience in both private equity and C-suite roles, I’m thrilled to have him on board. His deep understanding of Altia and his success in driving growth across various industries are tremendous assets for us at this pivotal time. We’re looking forward to seeing the impact he will make as we look to grow our offering around the world.”