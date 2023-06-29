SonicWall gives MSSPs firewall options

SonicWall has stepped up the support it can offer managed service providers (MSPs) with the launch of firewall security bundles.

The firm is hoping that MSPs and managed security service providers (MSSPs) will be attracted to the chance to use monthly billing for the firm’s security products.

Channel partners that are part of the firm’s managed services ecosystem will be able to provide a range of firewall services, including the Capture Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) sandbox service, Real-Time Deep Memory Inspection (RTDMI), plus intrusion prevention and application control, content filtering and reporting capabilities.

SonicWall is promoting the benefits of monthly payments, including making renewals smoother and simplifying the purchase order process, with integrated billing and licence provisioning.

The vendor is also backing the service with 24x7 support and giving managed service players the chance to offer customers hardware to add to the mix, with its TZ and NSa firewalls.

“We are committed to providing MSPs and MSSPs with the technology and support they need to succeed,” said SonicWall chief revenue officer Jason Carter.

“Our firewall security services with monthly billing will help our partners deliver advanced cyber security services to their customers, while also simplifying their own billing and administration processes,” he added.

The vendor is making the option available now to partners that are already on its books and using the bundles to underline its commitment to the managed services approach.

“Managed security services are critical for organisations of all sizes to protect against today’s ever-evolving threat landscape,” said SonicWall president and CEO Bob VanKirk.

“Driven by our outside-in approach, our new monthly billing option makes it even easier for MSSPs and MSPs to offer their customers the best protection available, without the upfront investment required for an annual subscription,” he added.

Elsewhere in the security market, having recently launched its Accelerate partner programme, Imperva has appointed Florian Malecki to lead EMEA channel sales. His brief will include working with MSSPs, along with distributors and more traditional VARs, across the region.

“Florian joins at a time when Imperva is enhancing its partner ecosystem. We’re accelerating our business across the UK, France, and Germany, and expanding our footprint in hyper-growth markets like the Middle East and Africa, where there is incredible demand for our application and data security solutions,” said Micheal McCollough, global vice-president of strategic growth at Imperva.

“His experience in maturing channel programmes, recruiting new partners and ability to foster a culture of collaboration with cross-functional teams, like product development and product management, will ensure Imperva delivers long-term value to our partners and customers,” he added.