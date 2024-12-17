Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

Ahead of the seasonal break, several significant appointments have been made as firms make sure they are positioned to hit the ground running in 2025.

Computacenter: The channel giant is starting the search for a fresh chief financial officer (CFO), after the firm decided to part ways with current CFO and executive board member of Computacenter, Christian Jehle. He is staying with the business until the end of the month, but his responsibilities are now being picked up by the broader finance team. The company’s nomination committee will start the process to find a successor, and make a further announcement once this has been completed.

Genesys: The artificial intelligence (AI)-powered experience player has welcomed Stuart Templeton into the business as vice-president of the UK and Ireland. He joins Genesys from Ironclad, where he was international general manager. His CV also includes time at Slack and Salesforce.

“Organisations in the UK and Ireland are accelerating their adoption of cloud-based solutions to elevate their customer interactions and drive success through AI,” said Daniel Bailey, senior vice-president and regional sales leader for EMEA at Genesys.

“With his deep expertise in leading sales teams across multiple industries and customer segments at high-growth organisations, Stuart brings valuable insights and perspective as we look to advance our customers’ and partners’ journeys in AI-Powered Experience Orchestration.”

The Noledge Group: The enterprise resource planning (ERP) specialist has welcomed Chris Hawley as managing director for Great Britain. The Noledge Group incorporates Envisage, a Sage partner, and OSSM, an Oracle NetSuite solution provider. Prior to joining The Noledge Group, he spent nearly 25 years with Sage, most recently as senior commercial manager.

“I will leverage my extensive experience with Sage and other ERP systems to bring The Noledge Group’s extensive portfolio to a broader customer base and help customers to find smarter ways to manage and grow their businesses,” said Hawley. “I am looking forward to working with businesses across a range of sectors to grow brand recognition and expand the company’s footprint across Great Britain.”