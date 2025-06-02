Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

It’s been another busy week, with channel players bringing on board experienced staffers to support growth ambitions.

Infinigate Group: The business has revealed a fresh CEO with a brief to take the firm through its next phase of growth, with the red carpet being rolled out for Marco van Kalleveen. His appointment follows the decision by Klaus Schlichtherle to hand over the reins of the company following eight years of leadership. The appointment of Van Kalleveen will take effect from 16 June, following a process led by Graeme Watt, president of the Infinigate board of directors, and supported by Klaus Schlichtherle and members of the board.

Marco van Kalleveen has a CV that stretches over two decades, and includes time most recently as group CEO of DKV Mobility, the European B2B mobility payment and services platform.

Schlichtherle pointed to the gains made in the past eight years. “Having accomplished considerable milestones, I feel now is a good time to hand over the reins of this leading business with further exponential growth prospects,” he said. “We have achieved a lot together, most notably through the additions of Nuvias, Starlink, Vuzion and Wavelink to the group, which have been critical in helping Infinigate establish itself as a global leader.”

Graeme Watt added that the board wished to congratulate the outgoing CEO and welcome the next one. “Marco is an exceptional leader with considerable experience in architecting successful strategies to manage and scale B2B businesses, supported by private equity sponsors,” he said. “We are looking forward to working together to deliver on our ambitious growth plans.”

NTT DATA UK&I: the firm welcomed David Filmer to take up the role as head of public sector as the business continues to target growth from that customer base. He comes with a CV packed with relevant experience, supporting customers operating in mission-critical environments in public safety, justice and national security.

Niccolo Spataro, CEO at NTT Data for UK and Ireland, said: “We are pleased to welcome David to the team. His leadership, sector insight, track record in building high-growth businesses, and passion for diversity and inclusion make him the ideal person to drive our next chapter of growth in the public sector. David’s experience in mission-critical systems and digital transformation will be invaluable as we support public sector clients in modernising services, increasing resilience and improving outcomes for citizens.”