Channel moves: Who’s gone where?

The hunt for experience and difference makers has continued over the past week, with several fresh appointments being made across the industry. This has also been seen as the time for one long-standing CEO to take the decision to step down and start a fresh chapter.

Cybit: The data intelligence player has appointed Marc Pawson as its sales director. He joins the business after a recent spell at Ultima Business Solutions, where he was head of sales. His CV also includes time spent at Cantium, CAE Technology Services and BT Group.

“We are delighted to welcome Marc to our leadership team,” said James Hunnybourne, executive chairman of Cybit. “His extensive experience, leadership, positive attitude and proven track record in sales leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand our market presence and deliver innovative solutions to our clients.”

Illumio: The breach prevention specialist has welcomed former director of central intelligence George J Tenet to its board of directors. Given his career and experience in national security, he will be able to provide insights into the firm’s leadership team.

“George Tenet embodies leadership in the best and most challenging circumstances,” said Andrew Rubin, CEO and founder of Illumio. “His deep understanding of cyber security, national security, business and mission-driven teamwork will be instrumental in advancing our vision during this pivotal time for both Illumio and the industry.”

Warp Technologies: The digital transformation specialist has announced a string of new appointments as it targets growth. Natalie Bell joins as director of growth, with a brief to develop Warp’s client portfolio and continue to enhance customer experience. Her appointment has been bolstered with further hires across the firm’s Growth, AI and Project Management teams.

“Alongside the growth we’ve already experienced, it’s exciting to see the introduction of new faces like Natalie’s,” said Warp managing director Gareth Mapp. “She is leading the growth team and working with me to drive this new stage of our go-to-market strategy.”