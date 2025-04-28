MclittleStock - stock.adobe.com
Channel moves: Who’s gone where?
There have been moves in the past week at Cybit, Illumio, Warp Technologies, Bibby Financial Services and CMC Networks
The hunt for experience and difference makers has continued over the past week, with several fresh appointments being made across the industry. This has also been seen as the time for one long-standing CEO to take the decision to step down and start a fresh chapter.
Cybit: The data intelligence player has appointed Marc Pawson as its sales director. He joins the business after a recent spell at Ultima Business Solutions, where he was head of sales. His CV also includes time spent at Cantium, CAE Technology Services and BT Group.
“We are delighted to welcome Marc to our leadership team,” said James Hunnybourne, executive chairman of Cybit. “His extensive experience, leadership, positive attitude and proven track record in sales leadership will be invaluable as we continue to expand our market presence and deliver innovative solutions to our clients.”
Illumio: The breach prevention specialist has welcomed former director of central intelligence George J Tenet to its board of directors. Given his career and experience in national security, he will be able to provide insights into the firm’s leadership team.
“George Tenet embodies leadership in the best and most challenging circumstances,” said Andrew Rubin, CEO and founder of Illumio. “His deep understanding of cyber security, national security, business and mission-driven teamwork will be instrumental in advancing our vision during this pivotal time for both Illumio and the industry.”
Warp Technologies: The digital transformation specialist has announced a string of new appointments as it targets growth. Natalie Bell joins as director of growth, with a brief to develop Warp’s client portfolio and continue to enhance customer experience. Her appointment has been bolstered with further hires across the firm’s Growth, AI and Project Management teams.
“Alongside the growth we’ve already experienced, it’s exciting to see the introduction of new faces like Natalie’s,” said Warp managing director Gareth Mapp. “She is leading the growth team and working with me to drive this new stage of our go-to-market strategy.”
Industry experience
Bibby Financial Services (BFS): The SME financial specialist has welcomed Mark Holloway as chief information and technology officer. He joins at a time when Bibby is looking to grow the business, and has more than two decades worth of relevant industry experience to lean on.
“Our strategy is firmly focused on accelerating our growth by empowering our people with technology to deliver value to our customers, colleagues and communities,” said Richard Olver, chief operating officer at BFS. “Mark has a strong track record of building, optimising and leading high-performing teams to deliver significant IT and digital change initiatives, so we’re delighted to welcome him to the team.”
CMC Networks: The firm’s CEO, Marisa Trisolino, has indicated she will be stepping down from her role from 9 May. The decision ends a tenure that stretches back to 2018, and includes growth as well as the recent sale to Center3, a wholly owned subsidiary of the STC Group.
“We are deeply grateful to Marisa for her vision and dedication to CMC Networks over the years,” said Fahad AlHajeri, chairman of CMC Networks. “Her impact on the company’s culture, strategy and overall success has been pivotal. While we will miss her day-to-day leadership, we’re pleased that she will continue to provide guidance as a board advisor.”