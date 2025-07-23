Predictive analytics in policing: Weighing up the pros and cons

Despite fears of surveillance state activities reminiscent of dark sci-fi stories, police hope predictive analytics developments will help them to manage tight budgets and resources, including to fight the cyber crime explosion.

It’s never easy to nail down cause and effect, but Umair Khalid, head of growth at geospatial AI company Ignesa, says there is a need for smarter, data analytics-based policing strategies.

Ignesa has developed and deployed algorithmic crime prediction technology for Dubai police. Since its implementation, the “alarming crime” rate, which includes violent crimes, fell 25% in the year to Q1 2023. “Non-alarming (less serious)” crime dropped 7.1%.

Bias, including in datasets, can cause real harm. Yet police forces worldwide, often with insufficient resources, have hit a ceiling of effectiveness with traditional police work. Crime rates are proving resilient, Khalid says. Ignesa looked at 10 years of available data from Mauritius, South Africa, India, US and the UK, and only India achieved a crime rate reduction as high as 13.7% – which is 1.4% a year.

“If someone’s not doing crime prediction analytics, their investment is into reactive policing,” Khalid says. “But in every other field, a predictive, proactive approach is normal. And crime reduction is the North Star metric for any police department.”

Research into predictive policing’s potential dates back decades, with applications far broader than facial recognition or community profiling.

Spandan Kar, Ignesa’s founder and chief executive, says the bias-related risks are real. However, contextual data can be matched up with crime incidents in ethical, statistically valid ways. “The need for crime prediction came in because what we need is to be proactive. If I can identify the patterns of criminals and crimes that happen, I can almost predict the future,” Kar says.

It’s not necessarily about surveying specific communities, religions, individuals or ethnicity. Instead, Ignesa’s location-based intelligence analyses a “small actionable window” of area and time that police can then choose to target, helping police to be at the right place and time to prevent crime. For example, Dubai police have 48 vehicles on dedicated routes suggested by the predictive software across 1400km2 and 13 police stations.

“We can enable patrol cars to follow an essential route to be at the vulnerable area at the time of need,” Kar said. “At least three times, they have caught people red-handed in this way. We expect a reduction in response times as well.”

Driving community engagement and crime prevention Such tools can also pinpoint loci for community engagement to fight challenges such as Dubai’s illegal car racing and certain types of youth-focused crime. In such cases, the data can empower municipality working with police to devise prevention strategies. “Predictions can drive that behaviour from the city as a whole, rather than just by policing alone. People think of police on patrol: where is the cop on the beat? But just having a chat with the locals, building relations in communities, can all be driven by predictive policing technologies,” Kar says. Rob Hankin, chief technology officer of data analytics consultant Cybit, says the Strategic policing partnership board’s policing vision 2030 strategy emphasises the potential of data analytics to drive trust, security and active policing. “I hear the negative side a lot. But over the years, we’ve worked with West Yorkshire, Northumbria, Lincolnshire, Wiltshire, Northamptonshire police,” he says, noting that predictive policing really can cover anything from automating reports or other basic activities to “more strategic” work. “We proved this really can work.” For example, Cybit worked with Northumbria Police on an initiative targeting serious violence, including knife crime and acid attacks. Home Office funding for that went to extra policing resources, including equipment such as body-cams as well as data analytics with a predictive AI element, and Cybit looked at chat and analysis around hot spots. Data can drive cross-station or cross-force cooperation to understand dynamic patterns of crime and design preventive measures, and it can be used to improve victim updates, reduce task numbers, and assist monitoring or management.