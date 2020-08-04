Police require radical reform to deal with 21st century challenges

Radical police reform is needed to tackle huge rise in internet crime and promote public safety, according to the interim report of a major review into policing in England and Wales.

Initial findings from the Strategic review of policing reveal that while overall crime has fallen by 70% since 1995, including a 72% drop in violent crime and a 74% fall in burglary, there has been a rapid increase in cyber-enabled fraud and computer misuse offences.

In 2019, for example, the Crime Survey for England and Wales (CSEW) discovered these two types of crime represented 44% of all crime experienced in England and Wales that year, at 35.5% and 9% respectively.

“The creation of the internet and the spread of digital technology has transformed the nature of crime, creating a new venue (cyber space) in which crimes can take place,” said a report compiled on the initial findings.

“This has enormous implications for policing – in particular, for the investigation of crime and the work of digital forensic units. We were told by respondents to our Call for Evidence that the sheer volumes of data that are now potentially relevant in the course of criminal inquiries are enormous and could potentially overwhelm already stretched police units responsible for extracting evidence from digital devices.”

The report also identified Child Sexual Abuse (CSA) imagery as a major problem, commenting that the growth in online communication and social media has made it “relatively easy to access”, whereas before it was “limited to all but the most committed offenders”.

“The volume of CSA imagery online is vast (some 8.3 million unique images were added to the Child Abuse Image Database in four years to 2019) and this number is growing,” it said.

However, while figures from CSEW show crime has continued to decline overall, the report that noted there has been an increase in the number of people who believe crime is getting worse both locally and nationally since 2015, something it primarily attributes to “substantial coverage in the media” of the most serious offences.

According to the chair of the review, Michael Barber, a former partner at McKinsey who helped establish its public sector practice, there is a tension between the rise of more complex crimes and social challenges and an operating model that was built for a different time.

“Whereas in the past the police could deal relatively straightforwardly with bringing offenders to justice, they are now presented with a variety of problems, many of which require a social rather than a criminal justice solution, and most of which cannot be tackled by a single agency but require extensive collaboration,” he said.

“Cyber crime affects millions of people every year, and yet policing is not set up to deal with a world in which so much crime is committed online rather than in the public street.

“The scale and complexity of these challenges mean we need to think radically about the role the police play, how they work with others, the skills they require and the way the police service is organised.”