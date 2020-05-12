Police failing to consult public on new technologies

Police forces in the UK are failing to adequately engage with the public on their growing use of artificial intelligence (AI), with just one force holding consultations on their use of the technology, according to a freedom of information (FoI) campaign.

Conducted by the Royal Society of Arts, Manufactures and Commerce (RSA), the findings of the campaign were published in a report on 11 May, which specifically looks at how police forces are communicating with the public on their use of AI and automated decision systems (ADS).

A number of police systems use these technologies, including both live and retrospective facial recognition, predictive policing applications (whereby data is used to identify locations or individuals at higher risk of criminal activity), and case assessment tools (which algorithmically assess cases based on their supposed ‘solvability’).

The report noted “a conspicuous and concerning lack of public engagement around AI and ADS”, the absence of which “will serve to further distance the public from decisions made using these broadly unfamiliar technologies”.

“Aside from allowing the end users of these services to voice their concerns, public engagement is an educational process for both sides and a necessary recognition that the issues are more than just operational in nature,” it said.

“These technologies and their myriad uses are alien to much of the public – in 2018, RSA research found that just 9% of the public are aware that AI is being used in criminal justice.”

Policing by consent? Out of the 43 police forces in England and Wales, just 7 confirmed they are using or trialling the technologies in question, with only one – South Wales Police – confirming it had consulted with the public on its use of AI or ADS at all. Although the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) later responded in mid-January that it was not using these technologies for policing decisions at that time, its operational roll-out of facial recognition was announced a week later, bringing the total number of police forces using AI or ADS to eight. In a statement to the report’s authors, the MPS suggested there were plans being made for public consultations, although no evidence of this could be provided in response to a follow-up FoI request. Five forces (Northamptonshire, North Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire, Sussex and Warwickshire) never responded to the requests for information, while the other 31 forces responded that they did not use either AI or ADS for policing decisions, contrary to public statements by the Home Office. “We were concerned by the relative unwillingness of forces to detail their use of retrospective facial recognition through the freedom of information process. This is a matter of public record – the Home Office has noted that all police forces use retrospective facial recognition as recently as September 2019,” said the report. “These two items taken together points – if not to a culture of quiet – then to a lack of understanding by police information offices about what facial recognition constitutes – they may, for example, have assumed that using ‘facial recognition’ only pertains to [live facial recognition].” It added that none of the four forces identified as deploying or planning to deploy predictive policing systems confirmed they had consulted with the public, with one information office telling the authors that public input was not necessary as the system tracked trends rather individuals. However, at the start of 2019, campaign group Liberty identified 14 forces that were using or planning to use predictive policing applications. “We suspect, bar a recent change in strategy, some of those who do use these technologies may have not responded with information about their programs. Whether this difference in results suggests that predictive policing is on the wane, or whether it is because forces are changing how they report on this potentially problematic technology, is difficult to ascertain,” said the report. It added that the authors, who started to make FoI requests in November 2019, had “significant difficulties in receiving responses” from some forces, and found it particularly difficult to map covert surveillance efforts due to the “national security” and “law enforcement” exemptions used by authorities. “This is not limited to the police per se – rather, it is an example of how government generally is failing to adapt to the uptake of new and radical technologies. A consistent theme across this investigation was the inconsistency and paucity of information provided by police forces regarding how they are using AI,” it said.