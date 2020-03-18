UK facial recognition project to identify hidden faces

The Home Office and Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) are collaborating with researchers on a live facial recognition (LFR) project that could identify people wearing masks or other face coverings.

According to the project’s website, face matching for automatic identity retrieval, recognition, verification and management (FACER2VM) will “develop unconstrained face recognition” with the goal of delivering a “step change” in the technology and making it “ubiquitous” by 2020.

While LFR has been used operationally by the MPS since February 2020, the new technology would allow the force to identify people whose faces are obscured by masks, scarves, sunglasses or other face coverings for the first time.

The MPS, which is part of the FACER2VM user group, confirmed its part in the project, but said no technology developed from it had been introduced yet.

The purpose of the user group, the project website states is to “create a forum where the results of the project will be disseminated, and pathways to impact discussed and identified”. The five-year-long programme received initial grant funding of more than £6.1m from the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC) in January 2016.

“In the past, when the majority of people were born, lived and died in the same locality where everybody knew each other, there was no need for biometrics,” said the summary on the grant application form, which added that automatic biometric identification is “emerging as an essential requirement” for the digital economy, national security and monitoring demographic change.

“In this context, face biometrics is a preferred biometric modality, as it can be captured unobtrusively, even without subjects being aware of being monitored and potentially recognised,” it said.

Collaboration The FACER2VM project has brought together experts from the University of Surrey, Imperial College London and the University of Stirling, as well as collaborators from a range of companies and public sector bodies. Companies include IBM, Digital Barriers and Cognitec Systems, while public sector actors include the Home Office (an official project partner) and the MPS. According to information listed on UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), the project coordinators expect their research to have a substantial impact. “The societal impact is anticipated to be multifaceted. Unconstrained face biometrics capability will significantly contribute to the government’s security agenda in the framework of smart cities and national security. It can effectively facilitate access to public services,” it said. It added that its impact would be maximised by the Home Office Centre for Applied Science and Technology (Cast), as well as its user group. However, while the tech could have a number of potential uses, the EPSRC has classified the project’s work as being for the “aerospace, defence and marine” industrial sector, according to the research grant application form.