Facial-recognition suppliers race to identify hidden faces

The Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic has prompted a slew of biometric firms to update their facial-recognition technology to identify people wearing face masks.

In response to the sudden and widespread adoption of masks, facial-recognition companies across the globe have been busy developing a range of new algorithms that can identify people with “occluded” faces.

These new biometric offerings cover a wide range of use cases, from unlocking smartphones and making payments, to accessing transport and controlling borders, and use a variety of computational methods to make their identifications.

In the UK, for example, biometrics company Facewatch, which provides retailers and venues with facial recognition systems, announced on 11 May it had developed a “periocular” algorithm which allows its cameras to make identifications by scanning the area between a person’s cheekbones and eyebrows.

“This periocular recognition algorithm powered by the modern technological breakthroughs in deep learning and convolutional neural networks will enable subjects of interest to be recognised automatically, while enabling others to anonymously receive access to retailers using Facewatch,” said the announcement.

“It will further support people adhering to religious customs such as niqabs to be provided an equal user experience when engaging with identification technology.”

It added that the algorithm will be accessible to all existing license holders under active maintenance, and will be a standard feature included at no extra cost.

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has previously said that facial recognition presents a “threat to an individual’s right to have their data processed for purposes that they did not consent or for purposes they were not sufficiently made aware”.

According to Hazel Grant, a privacy expert at Fieldfisher, the adoption of masks could further complicate the matter of consenting to facial recognition.

“It could be argued that the mask shows a person does not consent. There are many stringent conditions about using consent – for example, the requirement that it is freely given and revocable. So trying to rely on consent for facial recognition may have significant problems, depending on the circumstances,” she said.