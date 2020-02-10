Police use of facial recognition ‘unjustifiable’, says Scottish Justice Committee

There is no “justifiable basis” for Police Scotland to invest in and use live facial recognition (LFR) technology, a Scottish parliamentary committee has ruled, citing human rights and data protection concerns.

The Scottish Parliament’s Justice Sub-Committee on Policing said in a report published today (11 February) that Police Scotland would need to demonstrate the legal basis of its use of LFR, as well as eliminate the biases that discriminate against ethnic minorities and women, for use of the technology to be approved.

LFR technology acts as a biometric checkpoint, enabling police to identify people in real time by scanning faces and matching them against a set of selected custody images, known as “watch lists”.

“The sub-committee believes that there would be no justifiable basis for Police Scotland to invest in technology which is known to have in-built racial and gender bias, and unacceptably high levels of inaccuracy,” said the report.

It said the committee had not received sufficient evidence to justify the introduction of LFR technology, or that it is even possible to use the technology in a “proportionate” way.

“Its use on people who attend legitimate and legal pursuits, such as peaceful protests, concerts or sporting events, is not necessary or proportionate,” the report said.

Although Police Scotland does not currently use LFR, plans to introduce it were included in its 10-year Policing 2026 strategy, which the committee said must be reviewed and updated if the police still plan to deploy the technology.

“The Scottish Police Authority must ensure that comprehensive human rights, equalities, community impact, data protection and security assessments are carried out,” it said, adding these must all be made publicly available.

The report also considered Police Scotland’s use of retrospective facial recognition (RFR), whereby facial recognition technology is used to search through recorded surveillance camera or other video footage to match people’s faces against a database of images.

It said that custody images, which are used to build both LFR and RFR “watch lists”, are often retained indefinitely by police in the UK because of a lack of legislation governing their use.

In March 2019, UK biometrics commissioner Paul Wiles confirmed to the UK’s Science and Technology Committee that the Police National Database (PND), which is also used by Police Scotland, currently holds 23 million custody images, regardless of whether or not those people were subsequently convicted.

The sub-committee’s report recommends that the Scottish Police Authority should review the use of RFR, including its use of the PND and the legal basis for uploading images to it.

“It should also include consideration of the consequences of their access to, and use of, any images of innocent people held illegally on that database,” said the report.