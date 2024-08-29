Met Police deploy LFR in Lewisham without community input

The Metropolitan Police has used live facial recognition (LFR) in Lewisham for a second time, but councillors say there has been no engagement with the local community ahead of the controversial technology being deployed in the area.

On 20 August 2024, the Met Police Lewisham account posted on X that the force would be using LFR technology at “key locations” throughout Catford, noting that it “helps keep Londoners safe, and will be used to find people who threaten or cause harm, those who are wanted, or have outstanding arrest warrants issued by the court”.

However, New Cross Gate councillor Liam Shrivastava – who is also chair of the borough’s Safer Stronger Communities Select Committee – said that “yet again the police are deploying live facial recognition in Lewisham, with no notice to the community, just a tweet”.

He said this comes a month after police were urged by the council to improve community engagement around the technology.

According to a web page for the July 2024 meeting of the Safer Stronger Communities Select Committee, it ended with the group recommending “the council work with the police to ensure residents and stakeholders are promptly and sufficiently informed of developments in how live facial recognition technology is used and of local deployments of the technology”.

During that meeting – a recording of which is available online – other councillors also raised concerns about the lack of community engagement around LFR, including councillors Chris Best and Laura Cunningham, who argued that more information and better communication is needed from the force to assuage local concerns around the technology.

Independent councillor Hau-Yu Tam also highlighted the last-minute nature of the notice given to Lewisham residents about the LFR deployment, and stressed the need to give local people the ability to scrutinise the Met’s approach: “Community groups need to be given the keys to be able to hold this technology to account.”

Similar issues were present during the Met’s previous LFR deployment in Lewisham on 26 March 2024, with Shrivastava noting at the time that local consultation had been “minimal”, with elected members notified just two weeks prior.

This is despite the Met’s own LFR policy document stating: “It may be appropriate to pursue engagement opportunities with a number of stakeholders … prior to this kind of activity.”

The Met’s director of intelligence, Lindsey Chiswick, has also previously told Lords that LFR is “a precision-based, community crime-fighting tool”, adding in a later session that because of a lack of support for police among specific community groups, there would need to be engagement with them prior to any LFR deployments to quell any fears people might have.