Biometrics watchdog calls for public space surveillance review

The government must conduct a review of public space surveillance in the UK, according to biometrics and surveillance camera watchdog, after police and local authorities were unable to answer questions about the number of Chinese-owned camera systems deployed.

In his first annual report covering his dual function – which was delivered to home secretary Suella Braverman in November 2022 and laid before Parliament on 9 February 2023 – Fraser Sampson, the biometrics and surveillance camera commissioner of England and Wales, highlighted the purchase of facial-recognition technology from Chinese firms such as Hikvision and Dahua by UK police and local authorities as a national security risk, given the number of sensitive sites the equipment was being installed in.

In that report, Sampson noted the role of those companies in surveilling Uyghur Muslims in China’s Northern Xin Jiang province, and has separately expressed concern about the country’s National Intelligence Law, which allows the government to force any firm headquartered there to hand over its data.

Given these concerns, Sampson conducted a survey of police and local authorities towards the end of 2022 to gain a better understanding of how many cameras they had purchased and deployed from Chinese surveillance firms.

Speaking with Computer Weekly, Sampson said most of the public bodies he recently surveyed were completely unaware of how many cameras they have deployed from firms such as Hikvision and Dahua, despite the “ethical and data security” risks.

He added that the issue was not confined to police and local authorities, and that he is aware of similar systems being deployed in universities, hospitals and airports.

“There are a number of very experienced and thoughtful individuals and bodies that have said we need a national review of public space surveillance, so we can at least understand the size and extent of the problem,” he said.

“I did my survey…to see how far policing and local authorities at least have an answer to that question. I’ve now realised that they know less than I gave them credit for, in which case I’m now saying we need a review of public space surveillance.”

However, Sampson’s office has no powers of intervention, meaning he is unable to order an official review into the extent of the technology’s deployment himself.

Following a meeting with policing minister Chris Philp – in which Sampson said, “I found some support” – Sampson has now written to Jeremy Quin, paymaster general and minister for the Cabinet Office, to formally call for a review.

Sampson wrote: “I…am of the view that a review is needed, if only to answer the question being asked of us on a daily basis: ‘Just how many of these cameras are pointed at us?’

“Having had the benefit of a meeting to discuss these issues in the context of their impact on critical national infrastructure and national security with the security minister last year, I now believe the need for a review is supported by the evidenced risks, and the policing minister agreed that I would seek an early meeting with you to discuss how such a review might be taken forward.”

Computer Weekly contacted both the Cabinet Office and the Home Office about Sampson’s call for a review, and asked the latter about his meeting with Philp, but received no response by time of publication.

Sampson said that, of all those he’s spoken to throughout government and the public sector, nobody has been able to explain how Hikvision and Dahua cameras got in to public spaces and sensitive sites.

“I find it extraordinary, really, that in some areas it’s been seen simply as a facilities management issue, like who’s got the contract to clean the windows,” he said.

“In fact, you’re probably more careful about who cleaned the windows because they might look in and read what’s on your screen. But the ability of the cameras that you’ve put in as part of your facilities management contract would suggest that you ought to have taken at least the same degree of care over who might be looking over your shoulder.

“Just securing the site itself and the on-site cameras isn’t really closing off all the risk if somebody else is able to watch everyone coming and going.”