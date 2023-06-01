Met Police director of intelligence defends facial recognition

The Metropolitan Police Services’ (MPS) director of intelligence has defended the force’s use of facial-recognition technology to a Parliamentary committee, as part of its inquiry into the UK’s governance of artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

The session follows reports that policing minister Chris Philp, in closed-door meetings with the biometrics commissioner of England and Wales, has been pushing for the technology to be rolled out nationally and will likely also push to integrate the tech with police body-worn video cameras.

Appearing before the Science and Technology Committee – which launched its AI governance inquiry in October 2022 – MPS director of intelligence Lindsey Chiswick said that while there is understandable “public concern” around facial recognition and AI, the force has attempted to deploy it “in as careful, proportionate and transparent way possible”.

Pointing to a recent study conducted by the National Physical Laboratory (NPL) – which found “no statistical significance between demographic performance” if certain settings are used in the Met’s live-facial recognition (LFR) system – Chiswick said this was commissioned by the force to better understand “levels of bias in the algorithm” and “how we can use AI in a proportionate, fair and equal way”.

She added that the force must also assess the necessity and proportionality for each individual facial-recognition deployment against the purpose it is being used for.

“At the moment, there must be a solid use case for why we are deploying the technology…This is not a fishing expedition; we are targeting areas where there is public concern about high levels of crime – whether that is knife-enabled thefts on Oxford Street, where they operated before, or whether it is some of the gang-related violence and knife-enabled robbery going on in Camden,” she said.

“Carrying that through from why we are there in the first place, there is then the proportionality of the watchlist, following our policy as to who goes there and why.”

Asked by MP Stephen Metcalfe why not everyone is on police facial-recognition watchlists, Chiswick pointed out this kind of indiscriminate inclusion would be illegal, and reiterated the need for necessity and proportionality.

Elsewhere, she added that every bespoke watchlist is deleted after use because there is no lawful reason for the data to be retained: “Technically, we could keep the watchlist, but lawfully, we cannot.”

On whether the CCTV networks of entire UK cities or regions could be linked up to facial-recognition software, Chiswick again said while it is “technically…feasible”, she would question the proportionality of linking up all cameras into a single unified system.

However, there was no discussion of ongoing issues around the unlawful retention of custody images and other biometric material used to populate the watchlists, which were highlighted by biometrics commissioners Fraser Sampson to the Parliament’s Joint Committee on Human Rights (JCHR) in February 2023.

These same concerns were raised to the Science and Technology Committee by Sampson’s predecessor, Paul Wiles, in March 2019, who said there was “very poor understanding” of the retention period surrounding custody images throughout police forces in England and Wales, despite a 2012 High Court ruling that found their retention to be unlawful.

Speaking to Computer Weekly about the Met’s previous deployments, Green London Assembly member Caroline Russell (who was elected to chair the Assembly’s police and crime committee at the start of May 2023), said disproportionate policing practices mean people from certain demographics or backgrounds are the ones that ultimately end up populating police watchlists.

“If you think about the disproportionality in stop and search, the numbers of black and brown people, young people, who are being stopped, searched and arrested, starts to be really worrying because you get disproportionality built into your watchlists,” she said.

Policing benefits and results In outlining the operational benefits of the technology, Chiswick told MPs that its use has already led to “a number of significant arrests”, including for conspiracy to supply class A drugs, assault on emergency workers, possession with the intent to supply class A drugs, grievous bodily harm, and being unlawfully at large having escaped from prison. “Those are some of the examples that I have brought here today, but there is more benefit than just the number of arrests that the technology alerts police officers to carry out, there is much wider benefit. The coronation is one example of where deterrence was a benefit. You will have noticed that we publicised quite widely in advance that we were going to be there as part of that deterrence effect,” she said. “If I recall my time up in Camden when I went to view one of the facial-recognition deployments, there was a wider benefit to the community in that area at the time. Actually, we got quite a lot of very positive reaction from shopkeepers and local people because of the impact it was having on crime in that area.” According to the Met’s facia- recognition “deployment record document” on its website, two arrests have been made so far in 2023 across six deployments, with estimates that roughly 84,600 people’s biometric information was scanned. Over the course of the MPS’ first six deployments of 2022, the force made eight arrests after scanning roughly 144,366 people’s biometric information, for offences including those outlined by Chiswick, as well as a failure to appear in court and an unspecified traffic offence. Asked whether the Met can show an increase in arrests and convictions as a result of the technology, Chiswick said the tool is not simply about increasing arrest numbers: “This is a precision-based, community crime-fighting tool. To use the terrible analogy of a needle in a haystack, the technology enables us to pick out a potential match of someone who is wanted, usually for very serious crimes, and have the opportunity to go speak to that person. “The results that I just read out to you are people who would still be at large if we had not used that technology. It is not a tool for mass arrests, it is not a tool that is going to give you huge numbers of arrests, it is a tool that is going to focus very precisely on individuals we are trying to identify.” Despite the nature of the arrests made using facial recognition thus far, the Home Office and policing ministers have repeatedly justified using the technology on the basis it “plays a crucial role in helping the police tackle serious offences including murder, knife crime, rape, child sexual exploitation and terrorism”. Computer Weekly has asked for evidence to back this claim up on multiple occasions but has never received a response from the Home Office. The Met, however, confirmed to Computer Weekly in January 2023 that no arrests have been made for those reasons as a result of LFR use.