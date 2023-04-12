UK police double down on ‘improved’ facial recognition

The Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) and South Wales Police (SWP) have reaffirmed their commitments to using facial-recognition technologies, after research commissioned by the forces finds “substantial improvement” in the accuracy of their systems.

Conducted by the National Physical Laboratory (NPL), the research tested the facial detection and recognition algorithms being used by both forces, and found there is “no statistical significance between demographic performance” if certain settings are used.

It specifically found that when deploying the Neoface V4 facial recognition software provided by Japanese biometrics firm NEC, the two police forces can achieve “equitable” outcomes across gender and ethnicity by setting the “face-match threshold” to 0.6 (with zero being the lowest similarity and one indicating the highest similarity).

The NPL said that using this setting would reduce the likelihood of false positives, with one in 6,000 being falsely matched when using a watchlist of 10,000 facial images, and one in 60,000 when using a watchlist of 1,000 images.

Previous versions of the Neoface software, it said, had an average false positive rate of one in 1,000 when testing against watchlists of between 2,000 and 4,000 images. However, it noted that “false positive identifications increase at lower face-match thresholds of 0.58 and 0.56 and start to show a statistically significant imbalance between demographics with more Black subjects having a false positive than Asian or White subjects”.

While these results are for live facial recognition (LFR), the NPL also tested Neoface for use in retrospective facial recognition (RFR) systems and Operator Initiated Facial Recognition (OIFR) systems.

Unlike LFR, which compares a live video feed to pre-determined watchlists to find matches, RFR is used to identify people in images or videos after the fact, while OIFR is where an officer takes and submits a photo for immediate search against a reference image database. For both RFR and OIFR, the algorithm correctly identified the person from their facial image every time.

