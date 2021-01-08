Major facial-recognition supplier builds system to identify masked faces

Japanese biometrics firm NEC Corporation has launched a facial-recognition system specifically for identifying people wearing masks, which it claims is 99.9% accurate and takes less than one second for verification.

In a NEC blogpost from 24 September 2020, the company positioned its new facial-recognition engine, which was still in development at that point, as adapting to a “new normal” where face coverings have become a key protection against the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

“Face recognition operates by extracting feature points, such as the position, shape and size of a subject’s eyes, nose and mouth, and matching and identifying detected faces. This engine focuses on areas surrounding an individual’s eyes that are not covered by masks to extract and analyse characteristics,” said the NEC blogpost.

“Once this engine detects the presence of a mask in a face image, the most appropriate facial-recognition algorithm is used to extract and check the characteristics of each individual. This enables high-precision certification even when there is a mix of mask wearers and non-wearers.”

It added the system was being trialled within the NEC’s headquarters, and further positioned it as a way of helping to “promote public health” that can be used in “entry and exit systems for companies, educational institutions, public facilities, commercial facilities, event venues and theme parks”.

Assistant manager of NEC’s digital platform division, Shinya Takashima, told Reuters the system went on sale in October, and that customers so far include the likes of Lufthansa and Swiss International Airlines.

“Touchless verification has become extremely important due to the impact of the coronavirus,” he added. “We hope to contribute to safety and peace of mind by strengthening [efforts] in that area.”