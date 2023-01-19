Newham Council rejects use of live facial-recognition tech by police

Newham Council is officially opposed to the police’s use of live facial-recognition (LFR) technology after voting unanimously in favour of a motion to suspend its use across the London borough.

Proposed on 16 January 2023 by Areeq Chowdhury, the Labour councilor for Canning Town North, the motion mandates that Newham Council’s chief executive must now write to the Home Office, the Mayor of London, and the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) to make its opposition to LFR technology clear.

It further mandates that the executive must request a suspension of LFRs use throughout the borough, at least until sufficient biometric regulations and anti-discrimination safeguards are in place.

“The use of live facial recognition surveillance has attracted worldwide condemnation for its intrusive nature, unreliability, and its potential to exacerbate racist outcomes in policing,” said a copy of the motion shared with Computer Weekly.

“Major human rights organisations (including Amnesty International, Liberty, and Human Rights Watch) have called for bans to be imposed on the technology. The continued use of this form of surveillance risks creating tension between the police and the public, as well as undermining the privacy and human rights of Newham’s residents.”

The potential of LFR to “exacerbate racist outcomes in policing” is particularly acute in Newham, which is the most ethnically diverse of all local authorities in England and Wales, according to the most recent UK census data.

Speaking ahead of the vote, Chowdhury warned fellow councilors that “dystopian futures do not occur overnight” and are instead built piecemeal, with each change “disguised as a minor technical adjustment to our existing way of life” until “the rights we once took for granted are now impossible to exercise”.

He added that unlike CCTV, facial-recognition technology “takes measurements” rather than pictures, and likened use of the technology as “fingerprinting without consent” due to the way it can intricately map a person’s face.

“It’s also a form of surveillance which mainstream technology companies such as Microsoft and IBM have sought to distance themselves from,” said Chowdhury. “London is one of the few places in the world to deploy live facial-recognition technology.

“When trialled outside Westfield shopping centre in 2018, Newham became a global birthplace of this new, dystopian form of surveillance. It’s first operational deployment was also in Newham.”

In June 2020, in the wake of the police murder of George Floyd, tech giants Amazon, Microsoft and IBM agreed to halt sales of their respective facial-recognition technologies to US law enforcement agencies, with IBM agreeing to cease any further research or development of the technology as well.

Chowdhury added: “As councillors our role isn’t to just be a middle entity for managing case work, it’s to be political representatives for the people of Newham, taking an interest in all things that happen within the borough, no matter how complex, and regardless of whether it sits outside our statutory duties.”

While Newham as a local council does not have the power to halt LFR deployments throughout the borough itself, Chowdhury added he hopes it will increase pressure on the government to introduce a national moratorium on police’s use of the technology.