Police IT system failure creates significant backlogs

Serious performance problems with a new integrated IT system at Greater Manchester Police (GMP) led to backlogs in work and staff losing confidence in the system, according to an independent review.

GMP’s Integrated Operational Policing System (iOPS) went live in July 2019, some 16 months later than planned.

The review found that the ability of GMP to implement iOPS was significantly impaired by technical shortcomings, new operational procedures and a lack of staff training. At one point, police were forced to revert to pen and paper.

These failures created significant backlogs of unresolved work for the force, which led to a dramatic reduction in vulnerable people being referred to support services.

For example, referrals to the multi-agency risk assessment conference (Marac) for high-risk domestic abuse victims fell by 50%, while referrals to Greater Manchester Victims’ Services experienced an 87% reduction.

In total, 686 domestic abuse incidents had not even been risk assessed, in some cases for over 100 days.

According to the review, which was carried out by Her Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) between October and November 2019, the backlogs “didn’t occur due to one particular factor but were a combination of the complex and significant change both in its ICT and in its processes.”

New backlogs It added that at the time of the inspection period, after iOPS had already been operational for four months, new backlogs were still emerging and being discovered by GMP. In the week prior to the inspection, GMP identified a further 604 legacy crimes that had not been migrated to iOPS. According to inspector of constabulary Phil Gormley, the inspection was not a technical appraisal of the iOPS system but a review of the problems encountered following its implementation. “I don’t underestimate the scale or complexity of this change programme,” he said. “It’s clear some of the difficulties encountered were unavoidable. However, it is similarly clear there are significant lessons for the future.” “I’ve made a number of recommendations which, if adopted, will enable the force to address the underlying issues of system capability, working practices and staff training. I continue to monitor the situation and hope to see the force restoring staff confidence in iOPs and delivering on the ambitions and intended benefits.”

The iOPS implementation process In July 2019, GMP replaced its legacy command and control and record management systems with one integrated system, known as iOPS. This integrated system, costing £29m, is made up of two elements, ControlWorks for command and control, and PoliceWorks for record management. During the initial implementation, GMP's main ICT systems were shut down for a 72-hour data migration period, meaning paper records had to be created and then manually converted onto iOPS, consuming considerable time and capacity due to the duplication of work. On top of this, custody applications and systems failed during the implementation, leaving GMP unable to electronically transfer files to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), again creating a duplication of effort. HMICFRS identified three principal issues which, working individually and in combination, adversely affected the forces' ability to operate the iOPS system following its implementation. These were "technical issues with the ICT systems and infrastructure; changes to operational and working practices, and the training provided to operate the system".

