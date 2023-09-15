Manchester police data breach a classic supply chain incident

A ransomware attack on Digital ID, a Stockport-based supplier of identity and access cards, is developing into a serious supply chain incident after data breaches affecting Greater Manchester Police (GMP) and London’s Metropolitan Police forces came to light.

The breach at the Met came to light in August, but GMP only revealed its data had been compromised yesterday (14 September), with more than 12,500 officers and staff warned that their personal information may have been affected. The data itself is understood to include details of serving officers’ warrant cards, which includes names, ranks, photos and serial numbers.

GMP assistant chief constable Colin McFarlane said: “We are aware of a ransomware attack affecting a third-party supplier of various UK organisations, including GMP, which holds some information on those employed by GMP. At this stage, it’s not believed this data includes financial information.

“We understand how concerning this is for our employees so, as we work to understand any impact on GMP, we have contacted the Information Commissioners Office [ICO] and are doing everything we can to ensure employees are kept informed, their questions are answered and they feel supported. This is being treated extremely seriously, with a nationally led criminal investigation into the attack.”

Computer Weekly understands that, in general, Digital ID supplies its customers with the wherewithal to make their own identity cards, but for a small subset of customers including GMP, it offers this as a service, which naturally requires them to supply it with data.