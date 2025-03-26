Supply chains of critical industries vulnerable to cyber attack

Managed service providers are all too aware of cyber criminals gunning for them to access larger targets across the supply chain, but a number of customers appear to be unaware of the risks coming from those they choose to work with.

A portion of those running industries that are viewed as critical to society being among those that lack visibility of the levels of security across their supply chains has been highlighted as a concern.

Findings from DNV Cyber research indicated that only around half of those professionals working in critical infrastructure felt confident that their firms had full visibility of the security vulnerabilities their supply chain exposes to their business.

Slightly more than a third also believed that criminals might have already infiltrated their supply chain without suppliers letting them know of the breaches.

Auke Huistra, director of industrial and OT cyber security at DNV Cyber, said suppliers could expect informed customers to ask them about their security credentials and be prepared to comply with industry standards.

“You can’t secure what you don’t know,” he said. “Organisations need to better understand the vulnerabilities in their supply chains, employing approaches that provide greater oversight of suppliers. To strengthen supply chain security, they should better address cyber security requirements in procurement and supplier contracts, increase focus on security in the design of processes and assets, and involve cyber teams earlier in projects.”

The research also uncovered concerns by many IT professionals around levels of staff training, with a large number expressing doubts that their colleagues were up to speed on the latest threats. “In critical infrastructure industries and OT environments, the consequences of a breach can be particularly severe: for national security, society and the economy,” said Huistra. “All organisations need to secure their supply chains.”