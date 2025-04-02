MSPs remain targets for ransomware attacks

The channel has been warned that it cannot afford to neglect security and data backup as cyber threats continue to evolve and MSPs and resellers remain ransomware targets.

Concerns that channel partners are not taking security seriously enough were highlighted a couple of weeks ago, with DNV Cyber research indicating that only around half of those professionals working in critical infrastructure felt confident they had full visibility of the security vulnerabilities their supply chain exposed to their business.

Following on from that type of research and a noted shift towards malware-free attack techniques reported by CrowdStrike’s 2025 Global threat report, the pressure is on the channel to make sure it’s taking steps to protect its own operations and customer data.

“Cyber threat actors are constantly looking to leak data, whether it be through endpoint weaknesses, unclean cyber hygiene practices, or just constantly wearing down businesses with relentless ransomware attempts,” said Mark Appleton, chief customer officer for Also UK. “The advent of AI [artificial intelligence] has taken this one step further; AI has redefined security in many ways, but has also strengthened attack efforts – not necessarily in the quality of attacks, but definitely in the quantity businesses face.

“When it comes to covering your assets, ensuring business resiliency with a robust data backup can be the difference between ransomware attacks crippling your business for good, or staying afloat against relentless attacks,” he added. “This is especially important when managing several backups at once, as failures can easily go unnoticed until it becomes a critical issue, which at that point has become too late to fix.”

Appleton advised MSPs to invest in the tools that were keeping ransomware attacks at bay to make sure they did not fall victim to attack.

“Confidence in your recovery solution being able to protect digital assets in the event of a ransomware attack is key,” he said. “This means not just reacting to the most major attacks, but constantly staying vigilant for the minor ones that might be causing damage just under the surface. MSPs in particular need a unified recovery approach that accounts for scaling to business sizes, and protecting and governing data across many silos, all without skimping on service.”