Sophos warns MSPs over DragonForce threat

Sophos has warned managed service providers (MSPs) they are the targets of a ransomware attack that is hoping to exploit the systems the channel uses to monitor and service customers.

The security vendor has shared its experiences tracking DragonForce attacks, which look to exploit vulnerabilities in remote monitoring and management (RMM) tools.

It shared an example of a ransomware attack that gained access to the SimpleHelp RMM and used it as a springboard to reach multiple endpoints.

Sophos is warning MSPs to be vigilant in the face of DragonForce and to tighten up managed detection and response (MDR) tools to keep the threat at bay.

DragonForce ransomware has been described by Sophos as “an advanced and competitive ransomware-as-a-service brand”, which has been around for the past two years.

“In this incident, a threat actor gained access to the MSP’s remote monitoring and management tool, SimpleHelp, and then used it to deploy DragonForce ransomware across multiple endpoints,” Sophos stated in a blog post. “The attackers also exfiltrated sensitive data, leveraging a double extortion tactic to pressure victims into paying the ransom.

“Sophos MDR was alerted to the incident by detection of a suspicious installation of a SimpleHelp installer file,” it continued. “The installer was pushed via a legitimate SimpleHelp RMM instance, hosted and operated by the MSP for their clients. The attacker also used their access through the MSP’s RMM instance to gather information on multiple customer estates managed by the MSP, including collecting device names and configuration, users and network connections.”