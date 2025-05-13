Who is Danny - stock.adobe.com
Sophos rolls out MSP Elevate
Programme for managed service providers aims to support those committed to delivering growth
Security player Sophos has cut the ribbon on MSP Elevate to provide managed service providers (MSPs) with a specific programme to support growth.
The aim of the programme has been to respond to MSP calls for more streamlining in the tools and management systems they are using to fend off customer attacks.
At the same time as partners calling for increased simplicity, a growing number of users are looking to MSPs to handle their security needs in the face of rising threats and a dearth of in-house expertise.
On the technology front, Sophos is offering access to those that sign up to its MDR Bundle for MSPs and discounted Network-in-a-Box Hardware Bundle.
In terms of support, the vendor is providing MSPs with a simplified sales process that enables partners to allocate a single SKU to cover their current and future MDR needs. Rebates are also on offer to those MSPs that increase monthly billings with growth-triggered rewards.
The programme also includes training courses that are designed to get MSPs up to speed on the vendor’s endpoint and firewall technologies. There will also be invite-only access to Sophos Summits to get further access to training and sessions with technical experts.
“MSP Elevate is the first of many business-driving MSP programmes following the powerhouse union of Sophos and Secureworks,” said Chris Bell, senior vice-president of global channel, alliances and corporate development at Sophos. “As a channel-first organisation that defends more than 250,000 customers of MSPs, we are constantly looking for opportunities to reward our partners and invest in their success when they grow their business with us. MSP Elevate fuels long-term growth for our partners by providing MSPs with exclusive solution access, discounts, rebates and training to deliver the best possible value to customers.”
MDR services
Sophos has carried out customer surveys that place MDR services as one of the top areas where investments are currently being made, and also wanted Elevate to tap into that trend.
“MSP Elevate enables MSPs to quickly deploy a comprehensive MDR service that eliminates blind spots by leveraging all available telemetry from across the customers’ environment,” said Raja Patel, chief product officer at Sophos.
“This enhanced visibility accelerates threat detection and response while delivering improved return for customers on their existing technology investments,” he added. “Furthermore, the service adapts seamlessly as the technology environment evolves over time, future-proofing customers’ defences, and providing both commercial and cyber security peace of mind.”
Those that join Elevate are making a non-exclusive commitment to sell Sophos security products that are available on the vendor’s Central platform, agreeing to hit a minimum monthly period over the course of a year.
Arc Systems is one of those that has signed up, and its sales director, Craig Faiers, said it welcomed the opportunity to align itself closer with the vendor.
“This new programme adds further rocket fuel to the MSP growth trajectory we’ve enjoyed with Sophos over the last 17 years,” he said. “Not all MDR offerings are the same, and I’m excited to be able to offer a superior service based around value and quality of outcomes that will elevate my customers’ defences and differentiate my business in this increasingly crowded market.”