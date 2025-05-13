Sophos rolls out MSP Elevate

Security player Sophos has cut the ribbon on MSP Elevate to provide managed service providers (MSPs) with a specific programme to support growth.

The aim of the programme has been to respond to MSP calls for more streamlining in the tools and management systems they are using to fend off customer attacks.

At the same time as partners calling for increased simplicity, a growing number of users are looking to MSPs to handle their security needs in the face of rising threats and a dearth of in-house expertise.

On the technology front, Sophos is offering access to those that sign up to its MDR Bundle for MSPs and discounted Network-in-a-Box Hardware Bundle.

In terms of support, the vendor is providing MSPs with a simplified sales process that enables partners to allocate a single SKU to cover their current and future MDR needs. Rebates are also on offer to those MSPs that increase monthly billings with growth-triggered rewards.

The programme also includes training courses that are designed to get MSPs up to speed on the vendor’s endpoint and firewall technologies. There will also be invite-only access to Sophos Summits to get further access to training and sessions with technical experts.

“MSP Elevate is the first of many business-driving MSP programmes following the powerhouse union of Sophos and Secureworks,” said Chris Bell, senior vice-president of global channel, alliances and corporate development at Sophos. “As a channel-first organisation that defends more than 250,000 customers of MSPs, we are constantly looking for opportunities to reward our partners and invest in their success when they grow their business with us. MSP Elevate fuels long-term growth for our partners by providing MSPs with exclusive solution access, discounts, rebates and training to deliver the best possible value to customers.”