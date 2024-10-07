MSPs must train to fill security skills gap

The pressure on managed service providers (MSPs) to fill the security skills gap shows no signs of easing as the pressure on customers continues to rise.

Last week saw Sophos launch its Academy to arm partners with more skills as part of its response to the current landscape, and others in the industry agree the channel is under pressure to plug gaps caused by a lack of in-house expertise at a user level.

Mark Appleton, chief customer officer for Also Cloud UK, said providing the channel with training and support would deliver results.

“Investing in personnel with dedicated, ongoing training needs to be a priority for MSPs and SMEs [small and medium-sized enterprises] alike, as it not only future-proofs your operations, but also ends up being more cost-effective when working around a tighter budget,” he said.

“Consistent training platforms to support teams can help ease the burden of an initial lack of cyber security knowledge, whilst also increasing the value of the existing team,” said Appleton. “Human staff members remain central to cyber security, so even basic knowledge shouldn’t just be locked behind professionals and integrated as part of every level of each company.”

Appleton said efforts to keep the channel skilled-up could not stop, and that it must adapt to emerging threats and changing customer demands.

“It is essential to ensure initial training for new IT and cyber programmes and to keep that training ongoing,” he said. “IT security is rarely a set-it-and-forget-it issue, but rather constantly needs topping up.”