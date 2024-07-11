MSPs confident they can fend off cyber threat

Of all the components of the supply chain, the managed service provider (MSP) is one of the most targeted by cyber attackers.

But given MSPs are so frequently targeted, it might be surprising to hear their cyber confidence has remained high.

According to research from CyberSmart, 87% of MSPs have experienced a breach in the past year, with a number being hit multiple times, and the overwhelming majority (87%) are feeling confident about their security position.

MSPs indicated their customers had similar levels of confidence in their ability to defend against cyber threats. “The associated confidence noted by MSPs is heartening, but needs to reflect the reality on the ground for MSPs,” said Jamie Akhtar, co-founder and CEO at CyberSmart. “Their own perception of their security posture is concerning, and highlights the need for cyber security to step up and work closer with managed service providers.”

The recent attack on blood testing specialist Synnovis, which works with a number of London hospitals and a wide number of GP surgeries, has underlined the dangers of cyber weakness in the wider supply chain.

Akhtar said MSPs were in a position where they were seen by attackers as a route into numerous other companies.

“MSPs, due to the levels of privileged access they will have into multiple companies, make for an appealing target for cyber criminals,” he said. “This, coupled with the fact they are responsible for the IT infrastructure of companies without IT or security resources, means it is paramount that security providers work closer with them to protect the £5.5m SMEs who in many cases turn to MSPs to keep them safe. Failure to do this could be existential for many of their customers.”