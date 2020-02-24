Police algorithms need national guidance ‘as a matter of urgency’

A new set of nationally approved guidelines is needed to ensure police algorithms are deployed in lawful and ethical ways, claims a report by the Royal United Services Institute (Rusi) security think tank.

Compiled as part of a review into algorithmic bias in the policy, the report suggests police algorithms are often created without a “clear business case” or without any empirical evidence to support claims about the benefits such technology will bring.

To remedy this, the report goes on to recommend police forces carry out an “integrated impact assessment” before investing in new algorithm-based software to ensure there is a clear legal basis for it, and put guidelines in place to govern how it should be used.

This should incorporate data protection, human rights, equality and data protection impact assessments, a review of any relevant legal requirements, and an independent ethical assessment.

The report further recommends that individual forces should keep any analytics projects “under constant review” to ensure they meet their original goals and stay in line with the initial assessments, and that a “senior responsible owner” should be assigned to each project for “full accountability”.

The Rusi report is the second of two papers commissioned by the Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation (CDEI) as part of its review into algorithmic bias in the police, which will be used to help the organisation develop a new code of practice for the use of data analytics and algorithms by law enforcement.

While the first is focused specifically on the use of machine learning in predictive crime mapping, individual risk assessments and how algorithmic bias can arise, the second report takes a wider view of the “advanced algorithms used by the police” to make recommendations for a potential future framework. This includes separate recommendations for police forces, regulators and policing bodies, and software developers, as well as general guidance on regulation and oversight.

Police forces, regulators and software developers According to the report, which 27 people from police forces, civil society organisations, government departments, academics and legal experts were interviewed for, the "research participants universally recognised a lack of any official national guidelines for police". It added that establishing these new guidelines would require a joint approach between various regulators and policing bodies, including the National Police Chiefs' Council (NPCC), the Home Office and the College of Policing. These new guidelines should include the "integrated impact assessment" as a core requirement, the report said.

Information sharing across agencies, data protection and governance implications are discussed as the government attempts to appropriately use data-driven technologies.

West Midlands Police is developing a system to identify potential perpetrators of violent crime and aims to target resources – but how viable is the system an. To ensure a coordinated development and deployment of any new data-driven technologies, the NPCC and Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC) should also establish a national coordinating group for data analytics, which “should maintain a high-level catalogue of all algorithms used by police forces nationwide to inform operational decision-making”. For software developers, usually providing “commercial off-the-shelf” products to police, the report recommends making it fully auditable, adding that “intellectual property rights must not be a restriction on this scrutiny”. It also said that human-interpretable features were essential to gaining transparency over how the algorithm came to its decision.