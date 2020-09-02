Ethical and professional data science needed to avoid further algorithm controversies

Strict ethical and professional standards should be applied to the development of algorithms with social impacts to recover public trust in the technology, according to a report by BCS, the Chartered Institute for IT.

Titled The exam question: how do we make algorithms do the right thing?, the report analyses the failings that led to Ofqual’s algorithmic exams fiasco to identify how principles of openness, accountability and objectivity can be embedded in the development of algorithms that make high-stakes decisions about people lives.

Ofqual’s algorithm, which downgraded nearly 40% of student’s A-Level results, has since been abandoned by the Department of Education (DfE) in favour of teacher-predicted grades following massive backlash from students.

The report makes a number of recommendations on how pubic trust in algorithms can be restored, including that the government endorse the ongoing work of BCS, the Royal Statistical Society (RSS) and others to professionalise data science; that government takes a leadership role to ensure good ethical and professional practice in algorithm design becomes ubiquitous; and that algorithms are put through independent impact assessments before going live.

“Lack of public confidence in data analysis will be very damaging in the long term. Information systems that rely on algorithms can be a force for good, but – as students found out to huge cost – we have been using them to make high-stakes judgements about individuals based on data that is subjective, uncertain and partial,” said Bill Mitchell OBE, director of policy as BCS.

“We need true oversight of the way algorithms are used, including identifying unintended consequences, and the capability at a system level to remedy harm that might be caused to an individual when something goes wrong.

“That means, first of all, professionalising data science so that the UK has the most trusted, ethical and sought-after data science teams in the world.”

The report added there is a “lack of professional good practice and professional standards employed around the development and implementation of information systems”, and that any automated system that relies on making statistically based judgements in real time should be considered a “high-risk algorithmic system”.

“Mitigating the risks caused by such systems in policy formulation or implementation requires understanding all the organisational business practices and how interdisciplinary teams work together across policy boundaries,” it said.